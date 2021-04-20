This Modern Design Hotel in Healdsburg Offers Inspiration for Your Home

H2hotel in Healdsburg is an eco-friendly design gem. The boutique hotel — one of four in the Piazza Hospitality collection — opened in 2010 and showcases an innovative approach to both sustainability and aesthetics, blending the two by incorporating natural elements in the design.
Architecture firm David Baker + Partners designed the hotel and Marie Fisher Interior Design, a San Francisco based design studio, created the interior design. The hotel is LEED NC Gold certified (LEED NC — New Construction — is a rating system that promotes the design and construction of high-performance green buildings). The decor is modern and pared-down, but a few design surprises — bold colors and patterns, green walls and roofs, artwork and colorful design objects — contribute to a rich visual experience.
A stay at the hotel or a visit to the property’s restaurant, Spoonbar, offers an opportunity to immerse yourself in the hotel’s design. While you can’t stay at the hotel forever, you can take home some design inspiration to apply to your own space. Click through the above gallery for a few design concepts that this beauty of a hotel does so well.