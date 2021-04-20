This Modern Design Hotel in Healdsburg Offers Inspiration for Your Home

Slide 1 of 11 Stun with simplicity: Often simple is perfectly wonderful, as exemplified here in this bathroom tile. Sourced from Sausalito-based Heath Ceramics, these tiles are a pretty take on the ever-popular subway tile. A light green tile on the floor provides subtle, natural-looking contrast. (H2hotel)

Slide 2 of 11 Use bursts of color against a subdued palette: Concrete walls and reclaimed wood surfaces provide a calm and quiet backdrop for some sweet pops of color. Spectacular jewel-toned vases from Healdsburg-based Sklo add a whimsical element and fabrics in a variety of patterns also add interest. Natural greens, blacks and browns are used in vibrant botanical prints, paired with zigzags and stripes. The mix is eclectic, if not tastefully zany. Pops of purple are a welcome surprise. (H2hotel)

Slide 3 of 11 Design to mimic nature: Decorating with patterns and materials that evoke a sense of nature can create a calming effect. Use a natural color palette like the greens paired with natural wood in this room. A modern chair has a graceful curve, suggesting waves of water or rolling hills. The balcony railing's fluid and asymmetrical lines contribute to the natural, soothing feel of the room. (H2hotel)

Slide 4 of 11 Incorporate locally-made art: Forgo the mass-produced prints and use unique artwork, as your budget allows. H2hotel spaces have been decorated with locally-made fine art, from the circular oak-tree prints by Stephen Galloway (of San Francisco) to a spectacular spoon and water installation by Ned Kahn (of Sebastopol) to comic variations of botanical prints by Berkeley artist, Kathy Aoki. Choose statement pieces for optimal impact. (H2hotel)

Slide 5 of 11 Try a living roof: This green roof provides more efficient insulation than conventional roofs. It is a pretty green layer that also allows for controlled water run-off into Foss Creek, the Russian River estuary that borders the property. The undulating rooftop is intended to mimic Healdsburg’s rolling hills. (H2hotel)

Slide 6 of 11 Embrace Wabi-Sabi principles: These Corten steel balconies have a fantastically rusted look. This material fits in with the Japanese design philosophy of wabi-sabi, which embraces imperfection and transience. (H2hotel)

Slide 7 of 11 Use an innovative headboard: The headboard of this bed is a thick, quilted blanket that was designed in the style of a moving blanket to evoke an industrial look. The blanket hooks onto the wall and can be removed for washing. Flipped around, it reveals a contrasting orange color. H2hotel changes the look with the seasons. (H2hotel)

Slide 8 of 11 Use built-ins: H2hotel guest rooms have built-in wardrobes and desks. The purpose is to allow visitors to keep their areas neat and free from clutter — a crucial part of keeping a space tranquil. This desk is especially wonderful because it keeps the floor open and clear. (H2hotel)

Slide 9 of 11 A built-in wardrobe keeps guests' belongings organized. (H2hotel)

Slide 10 of 11 Perfect with plants: Plant mania works everywhere. H2hotel offers a plant-styling room-upgrade called “Living Rooms.” Plants are sourced from nearby Dragonfly Floral — known for their innovative designs. All plants are available for purchase after your stay. (H2hotel)

Slide 11 of 11 Use recycled materials: Spoonbar’s large wood tables are made from reclaimed wood. The floor in H2hotel’s conference room is made from planks from a dismantled gym floor in an Oregon high school. Originally, the plan was to sand the floor to remove the paint from the wood, but the random placement of the planks created an interesting design, so the paint remained. (H2hotel)