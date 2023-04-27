Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Food + Drink, Petaluma, Sonoma Restaurants, Things To Do in Sonoma, Towns, Trip Ideas, What's New in Wine Country

14 Favorite Things to Do in Petaluma, CA

With a charming downtown full of excellent restaurants, wine tasting rooms, craft distilleries and shops, Petaluma has all the makings of a primo Wine Country getaway.

Founded in 1858, Petaluma is brimming with old-school charm. Add in a pedestrian-friendly downtown full of excellent restaurants, wine tasting rooms, craft distilleries and shops and you’ve got all the makings of a primo Wine Country getaway. Click through the gallery above for a few favorite things to do in Petaluma.

Mya Constantino and Maci Martell contributed to this article. 

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments