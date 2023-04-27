Slide 1 of 17 On your way to downtown (from the south), visit Keller Estate Winery (5875 Lakeville Highway) in the heart of the Petaluma Gap viticultural area. A former dairy farm, it now comprises 93 acres of vineyards and 36 acres of olive trees. Alfresco tastings in the courtyard ($50) include a walking tour of the winery grounds. Tastings are available by appointment 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 17 Petaluma has been nicknamed the "Hollywood of Northern California" for the many roles it has played in major motion pictures. Pick up a Petaluma Film Tour guide at the Petaluma Visitors Center (210 Lakeville St.) and explore the buildings, streets and backdrops featured in Francis Ford Coppola's "Peggy Sue Got Married" and George Lucas's "American Graffiti." (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 17 Lunch like a local at Lunchette (25 Fourth St.). The smoked trout salad with preserved lemon vinaigrette, roasted beets, pickled raisins and cashews is a perennial favorite, along with warm grain bowls and slices of Roman-style pizza al taglio. (Houston Porter/For Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 4 of 17 After lunch, sip on one of the best absinthes in the world at Barber Lee Spirits (120 Washington St). The distillery's Absinthe Blanche won “Best of Class” at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In addition to spirits, it also serves up a full cocktail menu. Open afternoons and evenings Wednesday through Sunday; reservations not required. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 17 Lorraine and Michael Barber (pictured) also own and operate Barber Cellars (112 Washington St.), the first wine tasting room to open its doors in downtown Petaluma. Reservations are not required but are recommended. Find more downtown wine tasting rooms here. (Scott Manchester/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 6 of 17 For a nonalcoholic option, head to The Apothecary by Flora Luna (122 Kentucky St.). Here, owner Phaedra Achor creates Instagrammable drinks with nonalcoholic spirits and her award-winning Flora Luna cocktail bitters and syrups. Open Friday through Sunday. (Phaedra Achor/Flora Luna)

Slide 7 of 17 For an afternoon pick-me-up, travel back in time at Cravin’s Candy Emporium (151 Petaluma Blvd. S.). The sweet shop carries more than 4,000 kinds of goodies — think Pop Rocks, Candy Buttons, Ring Pops, Cow Tales and speckled Jawbreakers the size of your fist. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 17 For a farm-to-table dinner, make reservations at Central Market (42 Petaluma Blvd. N.), one of the best restaurants in Sonoma County. Menu options range from wood-fired pizzas to oven-roasted vegetables and handmade pasta. Chef Tony Najiola stops by every table to make sure diners are happy and well fed. Open Wednesday through Sunday. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 17 Wood-fired pizza at Central Market in Petaluma. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 17 Diners can enjoy the expanded seating area along the Petaluma River at Seared, foregrounded, Risibisi, Cucina Paradiso and Central Market restaurants. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 17 Seafood lovers will want to make their way to The Shuckery (100 Washington St.), another top restaurant in Sonoma County. Baked, fried and on the half-shell, oysters are the speciality here, along with favorites like clam chowder, calamari and a poke bowl. Open Wednesday through Sunday. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 17 Call it a night at Hotel Petaluma (205 Kentucky St.). The iconic hotel, which opened in 1924, was beautifully restored in 2018, including its 91 guest rooms. It is located within easy walking distance to the downtown restaurants, tasting rooms and shops highlighted in this article. (Rebecca Gosselin/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 17 The lobby at Hotel Petaluma. (Rebecca Gosselin/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 17 In the morning, stroll to Stellina Pronto (23 Kentucky St.), a quaint Italian cafe, for a coffee and sweet brioche bun to start your day. After, explore the small boutiques and antique shops along Kentucky Street. Keep your eyes peeled for street art hidden in alleyways. (Stellina Pronto)

Slide 15 of 17 If the weather permits and you're in the mood for an outdoor adventure, head to the Petaluma riverfront to cross the old railroad bridge and rent a paddleboat from the new Floathouse rental center (152 Weller St.), open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 16 of 17 If you'd rather spend the day indoors, get your creative juices flowing at Kickwheel Sonoma (5400 Old Redwood Highway N). Friendly potter Andrew M. Kontrabecki teaches classes for students of all ages and expertise (sign up online). If you don’t have time for a class, it’s still worth a visit — you just might find a new favorite ceramic piece to take home. (Kickwheel Sonoma)