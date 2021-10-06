Solve a Murder Mystery Aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train

Slide 1 of 8 First up on the Napa Valley Wine Train's schedule for the holiday season is the Wizards and Witches murder mystery tour. Guests are encouraged to bring their sleuthing skills and don witch hats and wizard robes. In true Hercule Poirot style, they will solve a murder mystery onboard the vintage train during the two-hour journey, while enjoying some fine dining with wine, of course. Upcoming dates for the murder mystery tour are Oct. 9, 16 and 23. (Courtesy of Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 2 of 8 Described as “real life theater,” the Wine Train tour features actors who roam the restored Pullman rail cars, providing clues as the mystery unfolds. (Courtesy Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 3 of 8 The evening lasts around three hours; the train departs at 6:20 p.m. and returns around 8:30 p.m. (check-in begins at 5:30 p.m., boarding at 5:50 p.m.). Tickets start at $505 per person and include a multiple course meal. 1275 Mckinstry Street, Napa, 707-253-2111, winetrain.com (Courtesy Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 4 of 8 On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Napa Valley Wine Train channels Dostoevsky with its Crime and Punishment murder mystery tour. The Russian novel is set in the late 19th century, but on this ride, guests are encouraged to wear 1920s attire. (Courtesy of Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 5 of 8 On Thursday, Nov. 25, the Napa Valley Wine Train will serve a classic Thanksgiving Day dinner. Sit back, relax, and take in the scenery as you dine on dishes such as pumpkin bisque, roasted Diestel farms turkey, rosemary and cracked black pepper filet of beef, ricotta cheese gnocchi and pumpkin-white chocolate mousse. Tickets start at $255 per person and include a multiple course meal. (Courtesy of Napa Valley Wine Train)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 8 The Napa Valley Wine Train will be decked out for the holidays beginning Nov. 25. Holiday musical acts and carolers will perform outside the train station from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 18, 19, 23 and 24. Holiday-inspired cocktails and hot cider will also be available onboard select trains. (Courtesy Napa of Valley Wine Train)

Slide 7 of 8 The Napa Valley Santa Train is not running this year. Organizers hope it will return in 2022. (Courtesy of Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 8 of 8 New Year’s décor, sparkling wine and a special lunch menu will be served on Dec. 31 aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train to ring in 2022. Tickets start at $325 per person and include a multiple course meal. (Courtesy of Napa Valley Wine Train)