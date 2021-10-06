Solve a Murder Mystery Aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train

Halloween is just around the corner. Have you figured out that costume yet? The Napa Valley Wine Train wants to help jumpstart your plans for the haunting holiday with its Murder Mystery Tour. Getting in costume ensures you’re ready for whatever Halloween happenings emerge from the shadows this month. Other perks onboard the train: multiple course gourmet meals and plenty of wine. Click through the gallery above for all the details and other Wine Train holiday happenings you may want to put on your calendar.
