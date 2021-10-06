The days are still sunny and bright but the temperatures are getting cooler and warm hues of yellow, orange and red are starting to spread throughout Sonoma County. One of the best ways to enjoy Mother Nature’s autumnal art is to hit the trails and take in vineyard views. Click through the gallery above to see some of our favorite scenic treks. Did we miss one of your favorite spots? Let us know in the comments.
6 Sonoma Fall Hikes With Gorgeous Vineyard Views
Cooler temps and colorful foliage make autumn a great time of year for hitting the trails.