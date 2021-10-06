6 Sonoma Fall Hikes With Gorgeous Vineyard Views

La Crema, Windsor: Along with spying fall colors, hikers along the complimentary Vineyard Adventures walk at La Crema will learn about the former estate of renowned grape growers and Sonoma County agriculture supporters, the late Richard and Saralee Kunde. 3575 Slusser Road, Windsor, 707-525-6200, lacrema.com . (Courtesy of Le Crema)

Amista Vineyards, Healdsburg: Created in partnership with Sonoma County Winegrowers , the Vineyard Adventures walk at Amista is free for all. The flat half-mile stroll along the estate’s vineyards includes placards that educate walkers about the wines Amista crafts and the winery’s Habitat Enhancement Project, designed to restore the natural fish habitat in Dry Creek. 3320 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-431-9200, amistavineyards.com . (Courtesy of Amista Vineyards)

Jack London State Historic Park, Glen Ellen: This expansive state park is home to more than 29 miles of trails. Stunning vineyard views can be found less than a 10-minute walk from the parking lot. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen, 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com (Courtesy of Jack London State Historic Park)

The days are still sunny and bright but the temperatures are getting cooler and warm hues of yellow, orange and red are starting to spread throughout Sonoma County. One of the best ways to enjoy Mother Nature’s autumnal art is to hit the trails and take in vineyard views. Click through the gallery above to see some of our favorite scenic treks. Did we miss one of your favorite spots? Let us know in the comments.