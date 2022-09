Slide 1 of 6 Perfect Mix—Kivelstadt Cellars: Get brunchy with a mix of local cheeses, meats, seasonal fruits, nuts, pickles, and olives. Doggies welcome, and plenty of room for the kids to roam while you sip and graze. 22900 Broadway, Sonoma. 707-938-7001, kivelstadtcellars.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 6 Take Flight—Sausage Emporium: Go solo with a petite tasting flight of house-cured salumi, pate, cheese, pickles, olives, and other goodies or go big with a platter big enough for two. 31 E. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-934-8814, sausage-emporium.com (Courtesy of Sausage Emporium)

Slide 3 of 6 Grazie Mille—Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria: A daily-changing lineup of house-cured meats from chef Dino Bugica includes local veggies and imported and domestic cheeses. 21021 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville. 707-814-0111, diavolapizzeria.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 6 Buona Salumeria—Journeyman Meats: Italian-style soppressata, chorizo, fattoria, and salami infused with mushrooms and wine. The excellent salumi board comes with cheese, crostini, and pickled veggies. 404 Center St., Healdsburg. 707-395-6328, journeymanmeat.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 6 Wine & Cheese—Portalupi Winery: Focused on Cal-Italian red wines, this unpretentious Healdsburg tasting room offers a $35 charcuterie board with its by-reservation wine tastings. 107 North St., Healdsburg. 707-395-0960, portalupiwine.com (Courtesy of Portalupi Winery)

Slide 6 of 6 Make Your Own Party—Tilted Platter: Pretty-as-a-picture platters customized for any type of soirée with flowers, fruit, and decorative swirls of meat and cheese. Very Instagrammable. 707-792-4636, thetiltedplatter.com (Courtesy of Tilted Platter)