Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Food + Drink, Sonoma Restaurants, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Wine Country

The Best Cheap Eats in Healdsburg

Healdsburg is notoriously expensive. But if you know where to look, you can find a great deal. Here are 11 places to get a bite to eat for $10 or less.

In a city full of high-end restaurants, it can be difficult to find a delicious meal that’s easy on the wallet. But if you know where to look, Healdsburg has a selection of tried-and-true establishments serving up tasty, budget-friendly fare. Click through the above gallery for 11 places where you can get a bite to eat for $10 or less.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments

Read previous post:
Mediterranean-Style Home in Kenwood Listed for $3.65 Million

The home, built in 2008, references a classic Mediterranean villa with clay roof tiles, arched windows, terracotta stucco and iron...

Close