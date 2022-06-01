The Best Cheap Eats in Healdsburg

Slide 1 of 13 Downtown Bakery & Creamery: This humble bakery by the downtown plaza has been offering affordable, delicious treats for more than 30 years. It sells fresh-baked bread, breakfast pastries, delectable desserts, sandwiches and house-made ice cream. The best part? Everything on the menu, save for large cakes and a bag of bagels, is under $10. Best bites include the fig roll ($3), sticky bun ($3.75), quiche ($6), baby galette ($6.75) and grilled ham and cheese ($7). 308 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-431-2719, downtownbakeryhealdsburg.com (John Burgess)

The Wurst Restaurant: Opened by a Detroit native, The Wurst is a casual hot dog joint that fuses Midwestern specialties and hospitality with fresh Sonoma County ingredients. Several of its items are imported from the Midwest, all the sauces are housemade and there are 16 local beers on tap. Best bites include the Detroit Polish ($9), the Chicago Dog with green relish, dill pickle spears, fresh veggies and mustard ($9.50) and the Southwest Turkey Burger with grilled veggies, pepper jack cheese, avocado and chipotle sauce ($9.50). 22 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-395-0214, thewurst.com (Dawne L/Yelp)

Though they're passionate about sausage, Wurst's burgers always get top billing in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of The Wurst Restaurant)

Amy's Wicked Slush: Hailing from Boston, where sweet, icy slush and creamy soft serve keep people cool during humid summers, the owner of Amy's Wicked Slush sure knows how to make a wicked good cold treat. This shop is more than an ice cream stand, though, selling other popular East Coast summer goods, such as pizza bagels, Italian subs and Boston hot dogs. But don't leave without a slush or soft serve (or a split to enjoy the best of worlds). Best bites include Slush ($6.25 for regular, $7.50 for large, $9.75 for wicked big), a Split ($7.50 for regular, $9.75 for large) and Clam Chowda ($9 for a pint). 13840 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-9253, amyswickedslush.com (Wicked Slush)

Wicked Slush is more than an ice cream stand, selling other popular East Coast summer goods, such as pizza bagels, Italian subs, Boston hot dogs and clam chowder. (Wicked Slush)

Shelton's Natural Foods Market: Doubling as a health foods store and deli, Shelton's has long been a dependable market for nutritious grub at a fair price. The sandwiches are piled high with fresh ingredients and the hot bar is always stocked with prepared specialty foods, such as rotisserie chicken, barbecued ribs and lemon fettuccine Alfredo. Best bites include the Crunchy Veggie sandwich with pesto, sprouts, cucumber, tomato, onion, avocado, almonds and cream cheese on light rye ($8.99) and the Sonoma Special with smoked turkey, pepper jack, avocado, red onions, lettuce and tomato on sourdough ($9.49). 428 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-431-0530, sheltonsmarket.com (Shelton's Natural Foods Market)

Taqueria Guadalajara: An unassuming hole-in-the-wall Mexican eatery, Taqueria Guadalajara is one of those places most adored by regulars and locals in the know. Fresh ingredients, generous portions, friendly staff and reliably affordable eats make this taqueria a true dependable gem. Best bites include the regular tacos ($3.49 each), chicken tostada ($5.75) and regular burrito with carnitas or al pastor ($9.25). Do yourself a favor and order a housemade horchata ($2.85) speckled with fresh bits of cinnamon. 125 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-1052, ordertaqueriaguadalajara.com (Craig G./Yelp)

Plank Coffee: Sure, you could stop by this quaint coffee shop and pick up an artfully prepared latte or cappuccino, but why not sit down for a while to enjoy a farm fresh breakfast? From pastries to sandwiches, with plenty of vegan options, Plank Coffee has a healthy selection of morning dishes that won't break the bank. Best bites include the ginger and vegan lemon cookies ($3.50 each) biscuit, egg and cheese sandwich ($8), bagel, egg, cheese and tempeh bacon sandwich ($9) and breakfast burrito ($10). 175 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-395-0572, plankcoffee.com (Plank Coffee)

Otoro Sushi: This sushi restaurant and fish market sources fresh fish and other ingredients from local farmers' markets, and imports other select quality, sashimi-grade fish from around the globe. Otoro excels in beautiful, colorful sushi rolls, light and crispy tempura, a cozy modern ambiance and fast, friendly service. Best bites include the miso soup ($3), spicy garlic edamame ($7), salmon skin roll ($8), spicy California roll ($8) and tempura veggie roll ($10). 1280 Healdsburg Ave., Suite 101, Healdsburg, 707-756-3932, otorohealdsburg.com (winecountrytable.com)

Big John's Market: This family-run grocery store has been around for almost 30 years, selling everything from organic produce and local baked goods to housemade sausage and sushi. In addition to carrying items from dozens of local purveyors, Big John's Market has its own sandwich deli, hot bar, pizza oven and burrito bar for affordable, made-to-order lunches. Best bites include the Fitch Mountain sandwich with chicken breast, bacon, provolone, tomato, avocado and chipotle spread ($8.99); the Center Street sandwich with prosciutto, fig, blue cheese and olive spread ($8.99); and the Funghi pizza with fontina, oven roasted mushrooms and thyme ($8.99). 1345 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-7151, bigjohnsmarket.com (Nalle Winery)

Flakey Cream Do-Nuts & Coffee Shop: Flakey Cream has been a dependable breakfast and lunch staple in Healdsburg since 1960, providing locals with housemade doughnuts and freshly brewed coffee in a casual dining atmosphere daily. But this is much more than a doughnut and coffee shop. The vast menu includes farm-fresh egg breakfasts, burgers, sandwiches and salads. Best bites include the blueberry cake donut ($0.90), jelly filled donut ($1.95), biscuits and gravy ($7.50 for one biscuit, $8.75 for two) and the classic breakfast burrito ($9.95). 441 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-3895, flakycream.com

Summer's Market & Deli: Built in the '50s and reopened in 2014 as Summer's Market & Deli, this old-fashioned, farm-to-market delicatessen offers gourmet sandwiches, wraps, salads and even housemade ice cream. The friendly staff carefully craft every sandwich with the right balance of ingredients, and the sides, like coleslaw, pesto pasta and macaroni salad, add the perfect touch to any lunch. Best bites include The Kevin with turkey, smoked gouda and fresh veggies on a dutch crunch roll ($8.99); The Jeff Reuben with pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on rye ($9.99); and The Dirty Jerk with turkey, bacon, cream cheese, tomato and lettuce on a sour roll ($9.99). 557 Powell Ave., Healdsburg, 707-756-5004, summersmarketanddeli.com (Marty B./Yelp)

Lola's Market: A one-stop-shop for fresh, seasonal produce, quality meats, grocery items, baked goods and traditional Mexican food, Lola's Market shines as a reliable grocer selling affordable fare. Next time you're in need of mangoes, tomatillos, dried chiles or conchas, you'll want to head over to Lola's, and be sure to grab something from the kitchen while you're there. Best bites include the al pastor taco ($2.99), quesadilla on a corn tortilla ($3.49), chicken torta ($8.99) and carnitas super burrito ($9.99). 102 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-473-0607, lolasmarkets.com (Barbara S./Yelp)