Pair Doughnuts and Beer at HenHouse Brewing Co.

HenHouse Brewing and Johnny Doughnuts pair up for National Doughnut Day on June 3. (Courtesy photo)

Move over wine pairings, it’s time for doughnut and beer pairing. Because really, wouldn’t you rather have a few more carbs to light up your life?

Ready to fill your belly with deliciousness just in time for National Doughnut Day (June 3), HenHouse Brewing Co. is teaming up with Johnny Doughnuts for a limited-edition beer flight paired with Johnny’s mini doughnuts Friday, June 3 through June 5. The event will happen at the brewery’s taproom at 322 Bellevue Ave. in Santa Rosa and Palace of Barrels at 333 N. McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma.

The tasting will include three new coffee- and pastry-themed beers, including:

“No Chocolate Frosted Mini Donuts Were Harmed In The Making Of This Barrel-Aged Pastry Stout,” a hearty brew aged in bourbon and maple syrup barrels. The chocolate-doughnut inspired beer is also made with Haitian cacao nibs and a blend of Tahitian and bourbon vanilla. Paired doughnut is a Maple Old Fashioned.

“The Delicious Little Devil,” barrel-aged in bourbon and maple syrup barrels and brewed with Land and Water coffee, paired with Chocolate Cake Doughnut.

“Fresh Pots” Coffee Saison, made with Land and Water coffee and paired with Lime Poppy Seed Glazed Doughnut.

If you want the expanded doughnut and beer experience, a Johnny Doughnuts coffee-and-doughnut-filled food truck will be serving up full-sized doughnuts at HenHouse’s Palace of Barrels in Petaluma 11 a.m. to 2 pm. Sunday.

In addition to the mini doughnuts, guests will also receive a free doughnut voucher with the purchase of a bottle of barrel-aged doughnut beer redeemable at Johnny’s locations throughout the Bay Area, including the shop located at 1200 Fourth St. in Santa Rosa.