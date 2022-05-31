Mediterranean-Style Home in Kenwood Listed for $3.65 Million

This great room is separated from the outdoor patio by large windows and French doors that allow for a seamless transition. (Matt McCourtney)

The homes arched windows are framed in wood — a classic look that proves to be timeless. (Matt McCourtney)

Rustic, stained wood is used throughout the home, in the kitchen cabinetry, window framing and oversized doors. (Matt McCourtney)

Mediterranean style is right at home in a 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Sonoma Valley property for sale on Los Guilicos Avenue, just a short distance from Kenwood. The property, surrounded by rolling hills and vineyards, is listed for $3,650,000.

The vineyards are not part of the property but are located just outside, so vineyard views are available without the watering, pruning and harvesting that comes with owning a vineyard. The home, built in 2008, references a classic Mediterranean villa with clay roof tiles, arched windows, terracotta stucco and iron detailing.

The windows are framed in rustic stained wood. This material has also been used in the oversized doors and in the built-in cabinetry in the library and kitchen. The warm wood has been ornamented with wrought iron door handles and scrollwork — the door to the wine cellar includes forged grapes. Lots of travertine tile has been incorporated throughout the home.

The look of this home is both elegant and rustic, a good match for many of the buildings in the heart of Wine Country. 15-foot vaulted ceilings add to the sense of grandeur of the 4380-square-foot home.

Climbing ivy adorns the front of the home and a large four-tier fountain fit for an Italian villa stands in the center of the front yard. The landscape is kept simple and green with rows of ever-so-Mediterranean Italian cypress, plus hedges and balls of rosemary, lavender and other plants.

A built-in wood-burning pizza oven, a bocce ball court and a trellised swim spa make the property feel even more like a retreat. The great room is separated from the patio by large windows and French doors that allow for a seamless transition between indoors and outdoors. Click through the above gallery to view the property.

This home is listed by Julie Leitzell of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, 415-309-7074, kenwoodvilla.com