Sudden Closure for Popular Downtown Santa Rosa Restaurant

Cocktail with chile threads and lotus root at Bollywood Restaurant and Clay Oven in Santa Rosa. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Sonny Chandi serves up drinks to outdoor patrons at Bollywood on Fourth Street as many restaurants have expanded on part of the road due to the re-closure of indoor dining due to the spike in COVID-19 numbers, Friday, July 17, 2020 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Five weeks of smoke and ash proved to be a the final blow to downtown Santa Rosa restaurant Bollywood, which marked its last day in business Friday after months of reduced service amid pandemic restrictions.

Owner Sonu Chandi of Chandi Hospitality Group said that despite encouraging patio dining for several months, ongoing limits on indoor dining coupled with an early and prolonged fire season made the Fourth Street restaurant a losing proposition.

“We tried, we really went out of our way, and Bollywood was a successful concept that people loved, but the odds were just against us,” said Chandi. “You can’t eat inside and then you can’t be outside. What do you do?”

The upscale Indian eatery was an homage to the Chandi family’s Indian roots and a restaurant their patriarch had planned to open himself six years ago in Santa Rosa. It had reached its two-year milestone just days before the announcement Thursday and was part of a portfolio of downtown restaurants owned by the Chandis, including Stout Brothers on Fourth Street and Mercato Pasta and Produce (formerly Bibi’s Burger Bar) on Third Street which both closed this year.

The Chandis closed County Bench, their previous restaurant in the Fourth Street space, to make way for Bollywood.

Another Chandi venture, Beer Baron, is a joint project with Bay area restaurateurs Harpreet and Manraj Judge and will remain open. Chandi said that property is doing well.

Bollywood joins a growing list of Sonoma County food establishments that have closed since March in a nightmare year for restaurants. Bistro 29, Acre Coffee, Bruno’s and Whole Pie folded in Santa Rosa, Tisza Bistro and Jaded Toad were shuttered in Windsor, and Brass Rabbit in Healdsburg, Osteria Stellina in Point Reyes and Whisper Sisters in Petaluma have all closed.

In Sonoma County, restaurants continue to pay sky-high rents ― challenging enough before the pandemic, but overhead that has become untenable for many as pandemic restrictions continue to curb business and federal emergency loans dry up.

Chandi declined to discuss specifics about the monthly lease cost for Bollywood, he said that finding creative solutions to rent issues should be a high priority for landlords. “Many more restaurants will close if they don’t,” he said.

On the income side, Bollywood’s revenue was down more than half from 2019, hampered by coronavirus restrictions that began in March and the fires that erupted first in August and continue to burn. Chandi said that last year the restaurant grossed more than $1.48 million. For the same period this year, they grossed around $600,000 — not enough to the lease and other overhead, he said.

“We’ve pushed hard to keep it going, and the whole team put so much effort in but we’re dealing with labor challenges and inconsistent revenue,” Chandi said.

Chandi said his family’s hospitality group has sustained itself with its diversified holdings, including eight Mountain Mike’s pizza restaurants in Sonoma and Mendocino County and franchise management of more than a dozen others. Chandi said another Mountain Mike’s is in development in Cloverdale.

The built-in, quick-service delivery model for pizzerias has boosted that business during the pandemic. QSR magazine, a restaurant industry publication, reports that 61% of Americans have ordered pizza delivery during the pandemic.

In comparison, low-margin, high overhead restaurants with large staffs are a bigger risk. Chandi said the family business expanded into that sector because he has long been a cheerleader for the downtown Santa Rosa restaurant scene and wanted to add to the quality and vibrancy with unique, locally-owned eateries.

“With these (downtown) restaurants we’ve gone out of our comfort zone as entrepreneurs because we thought they’d be a great addition to the local restaurant scene, but obviously, these were going to be the most challenged ones,” he said, referring to the pandemic.

The closure of Bollywood is especially emotional for the family. Prior to opening the restaurant, the family had opened the space as County Bench, a high end California-style restaurant with a large selection of wine. When that concept flagged, the family turned to their roots.

Chandi patriarch Gurcharan Singh Chandi spent nearly two decades as the owner of an Indian restaurant in Walnut Creek and in 2014 planned to open a restaurant called Monsoon in downtown Santa Rosa. The restaurant never panned out, and the family tested the waters with a popular “secret” Indian menu at Bibi’s Burger Bar before opening Bollywood. The Chandis hired high-profile Miami chef Niven Patel to create the original Bollywood menu.

For now, Chandi isn’t saying a final goodbye to the Bollywood concept.

“I envision Bollywood will come back. I truly think we built something special, with a future. When and where time will tell,” he said.