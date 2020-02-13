Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

10 Ways to Spice Up Your Relationship in Sonoma County

Despite all of Sonoma County's charm, living in "romance central" is no guarantee that you won't get stuck in a rut once in a while.

Sonoma County is a top destination for romance and love. Couples from near and far get married here and spend honeymoons surrounded by vineyards and rolling hills. Restaurants cater to the candlelight dinner kind of crowd. And tasting rooms pour bubbles and wine to your heart’s desire.

But, despite all of Sonoma County’s charm, living in “romance central” is no guarantee that you won’t get stuck in a rut once in a while and take not only the beauty of the local landscape for granted but also your partner.

If you’re looking for ways to relight that sparkle, we’ve rounded up a few ideas on how to spice up your relationship in Sonoma County. Click through the gallery for all the details. 

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
Where to Get Sonoma-Grown Roses This Valentine’s Day

Nothing says "I love you" like locally-grown flowers.

Close