10 Ways to Spice Up Your Relationship in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 12 Book a wine country staycation. From B&Bs in the middle of vineyards to hotels overlooking the coast, there is no shortage of romantic places to stay in Sonoma County. If you're looking for something a little more economical, The Sandman Hotel in Santa Rosa has good prices and a hot tub - sometimes less is more when you're looking to reconnect with your belle or beau. Add some bubbles and you're all set. For more favorite staycation spots, click here. (Courtesy of Hotel Les Mars)

Slide 2 of 12 Spice it up, literally. For couples who prefer to stay in, we recommend spicing things up - with some spices. Pick out one of those cookbooks you bought in a moment of inspiration, close your eyes and pick a recipe at random. Cooking (with a purpose; not when starving and after a long day's work) allows couples to connect, communicate and be creative. At least that's what the experts say. It could also just be a good excuse to share a nice bottle of red while pretending you're the stars of your own cooking show. Savory Spices in downtown Santa Rosa adds some flavor to your culinary adventures. (Shutterstock)

Slide 3 of 12 Learn from the pros. If cooking at home doesn't make your romantic meals hot enough, book a class at one of Sonoma County's culinary cooking schools - Ramekins in Sonoma and Relish Culinary Adventures in Healdsburg host a number of events. Sur la Table in Santa Rosa also offers cooking classes, and so does a number of local wineries. Many classes include a few glasses of wine, of course. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 4 of 12 Get a taste of Moulin Rouge. While a trip to Paris might not be an option, there are ways to feel a little French right at home. The North Bay Cabaret, a local variety show troupe, hosts themed events all over Sonoma County. Past themes include “A Midsummer Night's Meme” and “Flappers & Dappers: A 1920’s Speakeasy Show.” Pick out costumes for the two of you and enjoy an evening of vaudeville, including burlesque performances, poetry, music, magic and fire arts. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 6 of 12 A plate of Cliffside oysters and Cypress Grove Chevre at the Hog Island Company. (Photo by Charlie Gesell)

Slide 7 of 12 Hit the no-phones-zone. An evening on the couch can be an opportunity to connect and rewind, that is if your phones don't get in between the two of you. So many nights are spent scrolling through social media feeds and engaging with online friends, while one of your best buddies is sitting right next to you, doing exactly the same. Switch off your phones and park them somewhere out of sight. Share a bottle of local wine (try one of our top 100 picks) or sip on a soothing brew from a Sonoma County tearoom.

Slide 8 of 12 Recreate your first date. Whether you fell in love in Sonoma County or somewhere else, recreate your first date to remind yourselves of how it all began. Jim and Charnell Davis (pictured) had their first date at the Pine Cone Restaurant, now Gypsy Cafe, in Sebastopol in 1960. Jim discovered that he only had enough money for one Cherry Coke, which they shared. They were married four years later, in 1964, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2014. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 9 of 12 Say it with roses, or say it in ink. For those looking to express their love in a way that lasts - longer than roses and boxes of chocolate - a tattoo might be just for you. Jen Untalan, owner of Valkyrie Tattoo in Penngrove, says that she has seen an increase in couples coming in for matching tattoos. Untalan says it is a great bonding experience and, while it might be a little painful, the adrenaline rush doesn’t hurt. If tattoos are not your style, surround yourselves by roses at Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 10 of 12 Colorful blossoms fill the landscape at the Russian River Rose Company's garden in Healdsburg, set against a backdrop of vineyards. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 11 of 12 Break a sweat. Get those endorphins flowing by getting some exercise together. Partner exercises at the gym or on the tennis court require you to communicate, which, as we all know, is not always easy but is key to any lasting relationship. Sonoma County also has plenty of outdoor activities like golfing, kayaking and hiking that are fun to do together. Need another incentive to get off the couch? “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don't shoot their husbands, they just don't.” - Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.