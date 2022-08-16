Sonoma Wineries, Tourist Attractions Top USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards

Slide 1 of 16 Best Wine Tasting Room—Corner 103 (No. 2): Lloyd Davis' tasting room on the historic Sonoma Plaza was named best in the U.S. by USA Today readers in 2020. This year, it came in on No. 2 and remains outstanding for its tastings of limited-production wines, such as sparkling rosé, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel and Malbec. 103 W. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-931-6141, corner103.com (Courtesy of Corner 103)

Slide 2 of 16 Best Winery Tour—Acorn Winery (No. 3): Acorn owners Betsy and Bill Nachbaur's devotion to Italian grape varieties and old-vine zinfandel is as strong as a Tuscan day is long. They took the No. 3 spot in the category "Best Winery Tour" for their tastings and vineyard walks, during which visitors learn about the winery's field-blending techniques from Betsy and Bill. Read more here. 12040 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg, 707-433-6440, acornwinery.com (Shana Bull)

Slide 3 of 16 Best Winery Tour—Benziger Family Winery (No. 4): This Glen Ellen winery is a popular destination for its gorgeous, eco-friendly estate. The winery’s holistic approach to farming and maintaining a healthy ecosystem involves many elements, which can be explored via tram, along the Biodynamic Discovery Trail and during the Private Tribute Estate Tour & Tasting. 1883 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen, 707-935-3000, benziger.com (Courtesy of Benziger Family Winery)

Slide 4 of 16 Benziger Family Winery in Glen Ellen. (Courtesy of Benziger Family Winery)

Slide 5 of 16 Best Winery Tour—Cline Family Cellars (No. 5): This Sonoma winery took the No. 5 spot in the "Best Winery Tour" category for its private tour and tasting and Syrah Hill Experience, which includes hill-top views of the surrounding landscape. Fred and Nancy Cline planted Chardonnay, Viognier, Pinot Noir and Syrah in 1989 in southern Sonoma Valley/Carneros, where they opened a tasting room in a 1850s farmhouse. Ponds and a sea of rose bushes add color to the tranquil grounds. 24737 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 800-546-2070, clinecellars.com (Courtesy of Cline Family Cellars)

Slide 6 of 16 Inside one of the cabanas at Cline Family Cellars in Sonoma. (Courtesy of Cline Family Cellars)

Slide 7 of 16 Best Winery Tour—Gundlach Bundschu (No. 6): Gundlach Bundschu (pronounced "gun lock bun shoe") has been producing wine for over 150 years. It's popular for its cool vibe, outdoor tastings and annual Huichica Music Festival. It took the No. 6 spot in the "Best Winery Tour" category for its tours of the 320-acre estate aboard a Pinzgauer – an Austrian military vehicle capable of going off road. Visitors can also tour the vineyards and wine caves on foot. 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma, 707-938-5277, gunbun.com (Courtesy of Gundlach Bundschu)

Slide 8 of 16 Outdoor tasting at Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma. (Courtesy of Gundlach Bundschu)

Slide 9 of 16 Best Winery Restaurant—J Bubble Room (No. 6): Judy Jordan and her father, Tom Jordan of Jordan Winery, founded J Wine Co. in 1986 for the express purpose of producing méthode traditionelle wines. In the J Bubble Room, visitors can taste a selection of fine wines, along with food pairings that celebrate "the bounty of Sonoma County," wrote USA Today, which also highlighted that Executive Chef Aaron Meneghelli and Estate Chef Forest Kellogg "develop a new seasonal menu every six weeks with a focus on progressive cooking techniques.” 11447 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg, 888-594-6326, jwine.com (Courtesy of J Wine Co.)

Slide 10 of 16 Best Wine Region—Sonoma County (No. 5): Sonoma County came in on No. 5 in this category. “Sonoma County boasts 17 unique wine regions growing more than 60 varieties of wine grapes (most predominately Chardonnay and Pinot Noir)," wrote USA Today. Walla Walla Valley in Washington state took the No. 1 spot — Napa Valley didn't make this year's top 10 list. (Christopher Chung/The press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 16 Best Wine Festival—The Garagiste Wine Festival (No. 8): Launched in Paso Robles in 2011, with satellite events in Sonoma County since 2018, the Garagiste Festival invites winemakers who produce 1,500 cases of wine or fewer per year to share their wines with consumers at the one-day event. Read more here. (Courtesy of Garagiste Wine Festival)

Slide 12 of 16 Best New Winery—Orsi Family Vineyards (No. 8): Berni Orsi's Healdsburg tasting room, which opened in 2021, took home the No. 8 spot in the "Best New Winery" category. The tasting room pours 11 estate-grown, limited production Italian wines, including rare varietals such as Biancolella, Schioppettino and Negroamaro. Read more here. 2306 Magnolia Drive, Healdsburg, 707-732-4660, orsifamilyvineyards.com (Courtesy of Orsi Family Vineyards.

Slide 13 of 16 Best New Winery—Bricoleur Vineyards (No. 9): Mark and Elizabeth Wall Hanson and daughter Sarah Hanson Citron opened their Bricoleur visitor center in Windsor in 2020. It took the No. 9 spot in the "Best New Winery" category. Bricoleur’s outdoor setting and food and wine pairings have earned recognition and a loyal following in the past two years. Read more here. 7394 Starr Road, Windsor, 707-857-5700, bricoleurvineyards.com (Courtesy of Bricoleur Vineyards)

Slide 14 of 16 Estate Chardonnay with Petaluma Free Range Chicken Drumstick a la Basquaise; and Estate Pinot Noir with Anson Mills Organic Spelt Risotto at Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor. (Courtesy of Bricoleur Vineyards)

Slide 15 of 16 The rose garden is a perfect place for sipping Bricoleur’s two rosés. (Courtesy of Bricoleur Vineyards)

Slide 16 of 16 Best Safari Park—Safari West (No. 10): Sonoma's Serengeti, Safari West took home the No. 10 spot in the "Best Safari Park" category. USA Today called the 400-acre wildlife preserve, located in Santa Rosa, "A bit of Africa in the heart of California’s wine country." Visitors can book a private safari, such as the Winos & Rhinos Safari Adventure, where they can sip wine while touring the preserve and learning about its animals, or book an overnight stay in a luxury glamping tent or cottage. 3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa, 707-579-2551, safariwest.com (Will Bucquoy/For The Press Democrat)