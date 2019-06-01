Farm to Chapel: 12 Favorite Wedding Venues in Sonoma

Slide 1 of 42 Abundant Gardens at Beltane Ranch: This sunny-colored historic home, built in a New Orleans style in 1892, sits on picturesque land worthy of Hollywood attention—it was a setting for the movie The Five-Year Proposal. The property boasts ancient oak trees, plus vineyards and gardens—the yields of which inspire their handcrafted wines and culinary offerings. The guest house can accommodate several people making it a great option for families and wedding parties. 11775 Sonoma Hwy, Glen Ellen, 707-833-4233, beltaneranch.com. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Walker Photography)

Slide 2 of 42 A ceremony under the oak tree at Beltane Ranch. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Walker Photography)

Slide 3 of 42 The gardens at Beltane Ranch. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Walker Photography)

Slide 4 of 42 Wedding Whimsy at Cornerstone Sonoma: This property may be best known for its unique shopping experiences, but off in the Sunset Gardens is room for a perfect event. A fanciful big tent can accommodate guests for dining or dancing, and a lawn makes a nice ceremony spot. Whimsical elements—pinwheels, a collection of birdhouses and other artistic arrangements of objects—make for added interest and great photo ops. It’s a bucolic setting with a bit of whimsy mixed in, as if to say, let’s not take all this beauty too seriously. 23570 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, 707-933-3010, cornerstonesonoma.com. (Photo courtesy of Emily Jean Images)

Slide 5 of 42 Tent at Cornerstone Sonoma. (Photo courtesy of Emily Jean Images)

Slide 7 of 42 Newlyweds under the trellis at Cornerstone Sonoma. (Photo courtesy of Emily Jean Images)

Slide 8 of 42 Storied Surroundings at Jack London Park: Lindsey Relyea Richardson of L’Relyea Events says of weddings at Jack London Park, “You are literally surrounded by the history of Jack London and the stunning land that he envisioned. The highlight is the ruins of Jack London's Winery (circa late 1800's) with views of rolling hillsides, vineyards, and redwoods." 2400 London Ranch Rd,, Glen Ellen, 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com. (Photo by Green Vintage Photography)

Slide 9 of 42 Table setting in the Winery Ruins of Jack London State Park. (Photo courtesy of Green Vintage Photography)

Slide 10 of 42 Newlyweds at Jack London State Park. (Photo courtesy of Green Vintage Photography)

Slide 11 of 42 Sweeping Scenery at Gun Bun: For an open air, rustic feel to an event, Gundlach Bundchu is a great choice. The family winery, California’s oldest, was established in 1858. The property is expansive and the wedding site, up on a slope, overlooks the vineyard. 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma, 707-938-5277, gunbun.com. (Photo courtesy of Kathryn White Photography)

Slide 13 of 42 A wedding party at Gundlach Bunschu. (Photo courtesy of Kathryn White Photography)

Slide 14 of 42 A string of light surrounds the celebration area next to the pond at Gundlach Bunschu. (Photo courtesy of Kathryn White Photography)

Slide 15 of 42 Intimate Setting at Maysonnave House: The historic Maysonnave House in downtown Sonoma is suited for a smaller gathering. Access inside the cottage allows for wedding party readying as well as food prep. A backyard garden with a trellis sets the stage for the ceremony, and there’s room for up to 100 guests. 291 First St. E., Sonoma, 707-756-0546, sonomaleague.org. (Photo courtesy of Kathryn White Photography)

Slide 16 of 42 A garden wedding at Maysonnave House. (Photo courtesy of Kathryn White Photography)

Slide 17 of 42 The Maysonnave House’s proximity to the historic Sonoma Plaza, just a few dozen steps away, makes for a great photo op at the LOVE letters in front of city hall. This wedding party traveled in an impromptu parade to the sounds of bagpipe player, Elise MacGregor Ferrell. (Photo courtesy of Kathryn White Photography)

Slide 19 of 42 Rustic Landmark Charm at Soda Rock: Soda Rock in Geyserville has a history dating back to 1869 when it was a hub for Alexander Valley and housed a post office and general store. The landmark was restored in the early aughts to charming success. A ceremony can be performed in the sparingly slatted barn that allows sunlight to pass through in a perfectly rustic way. Indoor spaces are modern and bright, a perfect start for a decorator to build on. The winery’s historic stone wall built in 1880’s makes an enchanted backdrop to dine and take photos by. 8015 Highway 128, Healdsburg, 707-433-3303, sodarockwinery.com. (Photo courtesy of Kreate Photography)

Slide 20 of 42 A wedding party poses in front of Soda Rock's historic stone wall, built in the 1880's. (Photo courtesy of Kreate Photography)

Slide 21 of 42 Venue space at Soda Rock Winery. (Photo courtesy of Kreate Photography)

Slide 22 of 42 Framed in Nature at Trentadue Winery: This Alexander Valley winery is a great coming together of many spectacular elements: an expansive lawn with mountain views, a surround of vineyards and a long line of mature redwoods. With an old world Italian-style pavilion, the space is both sheltered and open, with a charming grape arbor under which guests can dine. Trentadue pours its award-winning estate grown wines. 19170 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-433-3104, trentadue.com. (Photo courtesy of Tia & Claire Studio)

Slide 23 of 42 Grape arbor at Trentadue Winery. (Photo courtesy of Tia & Claire Studio)

Slide 25 of 42 A wedding party poses in front of the Sala de Leon Pavilion at Trentadue Winery. (Photo courtesy of Tia & Claire Studio)

Slide 26 of 42 Refreshing Modernity at The Barlow: This historic former apple cannery made a stunning transformation into an artisan food and shopping destination, with many vendors crafting their wares onsite. For inspired modern wedding design, this is the place. The shopping area transforms once again into a sweet wedding venue which benefits from 20-foot ceilings and pleasing industrial-chic details like metal corrugated siding and roll-up doors. With an outdoor space equipped with the perfect tree to wed by, the stage is set for an unfussy, modern event. 6750 McKinley St., Sebastopol, 707-824-5600, thebarlow.net. (Photo courtesy of Tia & Claire Studio)

Slide 27 of 42 Indoor venue at The Barlow. (Photo courtesy of Tia & Claire Studio)

Slide 28 of 42 Outdoor venue at The Barlow. (Photo courtesy of Tia & Claire Studio)

Slide 29 of 42 Rural Elegance at Mayacama: Marisa Ferrell of So Eventful says events at Mayacama are “wedding perfection,” with “sweeping views of the golf course as the wedding backdrop,” along with firepits and dining under olive trees. Ferrel says the spot, situated in a valley of rolling hills, “exudes rural simplicity.” Mayacama, 1240 Mayacama Club Dr, Santa Rosa, 707-569-2900, mayacama.com. (Photo courtesy of Michele Beckwith Photography)

Slide 31 of 42 Fountain at Mayacama. (Photo courtesy of Michele Beckwith Photography)

Slide 32 of 42 Guests dine beneath olive trees at Mayacama. (Photo courtesy of Michele Beckwith Photography)

Slide 33 of 42 Scenic Alchemy at St. Francis Winery: St. Francis Winery sits in the center of the Sonoma Valley. A wedding ceremony here enjoys a view of layered natural beauty: lavender, vineyards, redwoods and the Mayacama mountains. St. Francis pours their sustainable, “fruit driven” wines which inspire the menu created by their in-house chef. 100 Pythian Rd., Santa Rosa, 888-675-9463, stfranciswinery.com. (Photo courtesy of Suzanne Karp Photography)

Slide 34 of 42 Pavilion at St. Francis Winery. (Photo courtesy of Suzanne Karp Photography)

Slide 35 of 42 Bell Tower at St. Francis Winery. (Photo courtesy of Suzanne Karp Photography)

Slide 37 of 42 Sweet Simplicity at Olympia’s Valley Estate: A working farm—which produces an impressive variety of organic goods—Olympia's Valley is rural and tranquil. There are several spaces on the property including a historic barn for dancing or dining and a Victorian homestead. Ceremonies are typically held on the lawn by the pond which is lined in dramatically large, billowy willow trees. 1051 Walker Rd., Petaluma, 707-766-9251, olympiasvalley.com. (Photo courtesy of Nichols Photographers)

Slide 38 of 42 A ceremony by the pond at Olympia's Valley Estate. (Photo courtesy of Nichols Photographers)

Slide 39 of 42 The historic barn at Olympia's Valley Estate. (Photo courtesy of Nichols Photographers)

Slide 40 of 42 Classic Chapel in Bodega Bay: If a landmark church with a Hollywood resume is what your big day needs, here’s St Teresa de Avila Catholic Church in Bodega. According to their website, “the doors of St Teresa of Avila are open to Catholics who wish to be married, whether to another Catholic or to someone who is not Catholic.” The historic church built in 1862, was a setting for Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds and the subject of one of Ansel Adams’ iconic photographs. The chapel overlooks the town, and fog lovers can rejoice as the spot is often shrouded in a misty, dreamy fog. 17120 Bodega Hwy, Bodega, 707-874-3812, stphilipstteresa.org. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Chard Smith)

Slide 41 of 42 St. Teresa of Avila Church (Photo courtesy of Ryan Chard Smith)