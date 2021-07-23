16 Sonoma Spots for Gorgeous Engagement and Wedding Photos

Slide 1 of 24 Paradise Ridge Winery: This romantic and scenic winery in Santa Rosa offers panoramic wine country views. (Suzanne Karp Photography)

Slide 2 of 24 The iconic “LOVE” sign at Paradise Ridge Winery is a perfect backdrop for photos of the happy couple or the whole wedding party. (Suzanne Karp Photography)

Slide 3 of 24 Jack London State Park: Popular for hiking, horseback riding and other outdoor activities, this historic ranch in Glen Ellen has the whole Sonoma County package: rolling hills, lush forests, beautiful vineyards and life-changing sunsets. (Holly B Rose Photography)

Slide 4 of 24 Newlyweds at Jack London State Park. (Green Vintage Photography)

Slide 5 of 24 The Russian River: Who doesn’t love the Russian River? While we’d normally opt for a day of tubing or splashing around, why not make this Sonoma County favorite the location for your wedding photos? This couple opted for an on-the-water shot, but there are plenty of photo locations on land and in the sand, as well. (Holly B Rose Photography)

Slide 6 of 24 Shell Beach Meadows: This coastal spot in the Sea Ranch features gorgeous lookouts over the Pacific Ocean. Shell Beach Trail is one of six public access trails in The Sea Ranch, all of which offer beautiful locations for an engagement of wedding photo shoot. (Jana Contreras Photography)

Slide 7 of 24 Petaluma parking garage: Drive up to the top of a parking garage in Petaluma around sunset for golden views of the downtown buildings and hills in the distance. Try the Keller Street Parking Garage or Theatre District for unique urban photos with a touch of color from the scenery behind you. (Jana Contreras Photography)

Slide 8 of 24 Trentadue Winery: Another winery with gorgeous landscaping is Trentadue Winery. Whether you’re kissing your honey in between the grapevines or posing in front of the Italian-inspired winery estate, you can’t go wrong at this Geyserville winery. (Suzanne Karp Photography)

Slide 9 of 24 The patio at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville. (Courtesy of Trentadue Winery)

Slide 10 of 24 Saint Colman's Outdoor Catholic Church: Surrounded by redwoods, this outdoor church in Cazadero is available as a wedding venue. The tall trees and outdoorsy feel are perfect for nature-lovers who want an intimate wedding and photos. (Holly B Rose Photography)

Slide 11 of 24 St. Francis Winery: A stunning patio, lush landscaping and an expansive outdoor area complement the natural beauty of Sonoma County at this Santa Rosa winery. (Suzanne Karp Photography)

Slide 12 of 24 St Francis Winery & Vineyards in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of St Francis Winery & Vineyards)

Slide 13 of 24 Vine Hill House: This event venue is located on the O’Connell Vineyards and Apple Orchard Estate in Sebastopol and is giving us all of the wine country vibes elevated by lush greenery. (Suzanne Karp Photography)

Slide 14 of 24 Timber Cove Resort: Visit this luxurious hotel on the Pacific Coast for a dramatic backdrop for your wedding photos. The rustic resort is set on 23 acres, with panoramic views of the ocean and the nearby majestic redwoods. Toast to a successful photoshoot with a glass of wine at the hotel restaurant, Coast Kitchen. (Holly B Rose Photography)

Slide 15 of 24 Beltane Ranch: With rolling hills in the background and gorgeous gardens, this wine country ranch in Glen Ellen sets the scene for a bucolic photoshoot with you and your beloved. (Ashley Wexler Photography)

Slide 16 of 24 The gardens at Beltane Ranch in Glen Ellen. (Michelle Walker Photography)

Slide 17 of 24 Beltane Ranch in Glen Ellen. (Michelle Walker Photography)

Slide 18 of 24 Olympia’s Valley Estate: If you’re looking for a rustic farm feel for your wedding photos, this outdoor venue in Petaluma is the perfect match for you. (Ashley Wexler Photography)

Slide 19 of 24 Bodega Head: Visit Bodega Head for panoramic views of the Sonoma Coast. The earthy hues of the promontory create a gorgeous backdrop for any couple. You can opt for snapping pictures at the top of the cliffs or head down to the sandy coves to walk close to the waves crashing on the shore (just remember to be careful). (Jana Contreras Photography)

Slide 20 of 24 The Bodega Head. (Shutterstock)

Slide 21 of 24 Downtown Occidental: This engagement photo, taken outside the Occidental Lodge, is a perfect mix of urban and natural vibes. This Sonoma County town is complete with tall trees, old buildings and more interesting backdrops to explore with your photographer. (Jana Contreras Photography)

Slide 22 of 24 Healdsburg Plaza: Complete with a gazebo, the Healdsburg Plaza is an adorable location for photos. You can’t get much more Sonoma County than this spot. (David O’Brien Photography)

Slide 23 of 24 Sugarloaf Ridge State Park: This park contains the headwaters of Sonoma Creek and features a 25-foot waterfall after winter rains. There are also 25 miles of trails available to explore for photo spots. (David O’Brien Photography)

Slide 24 of 24 The waterfall at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)