Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

16 Sonoma Spots for Gorgeous Engagement and Wedding Photos

These scenic backdrops are picture perfect.

As pandemic restrictions loosen, many couples who previously had to cancel their wedding ceremonies are preparing to tie the knot. And no wedding is complete without lots and lots of photos.

We reached out to a few local photographers to ask which Sonoma County spots are the best locations for wedding or engagement shots. Whether you’d like to use the natural beauty of the Sonoma Coast as your backdrop or you prefer some romantic vineyard scenery, there’s no reason your photos with your partner shouldn’t be just as special as your relationship.

Click through the gallery above to discover 16 Sonoma County locations perfect for a wedding photo op. Still planning your big day? Here are a few favorite wedding venues in Sonoma County.

