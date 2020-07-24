Sonoma County Spots That Will Make You Feel Like You’re in Italy

Slide 1 of 25 Negri's Italian Dinners and Joe's Bar in Occidental has been serving customers since 1943. Many menu favorites are made from scratch using recipes passed down for generations. Open for takeout and outside dining, Friday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 3700 Bohemian Hwy, Occidental, 707-874-0301. (John Burgess)

Slide 2 of 25 Negri's Italian Dinners and Joe's Bar in Occidental is currently serving a slightly abbreviated menu. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, menus are posted on the restaurant's Facebook and Instagram pages. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 3 of 25 Nonni's Ravioli from Negri's Italian Dinners and Joe's Bar in Occidental features house made pasta, beef, pork, Swiss chard, herbs and parmesan cheese. (John Burgess)

Slide 4 of 25 Negri's Italian Dinners and Joe's Bar in Occidental is also offering cocktails to go. The Bitter Hound (pictured) features gin, fresh grapefruit, Aperol, grapefruit bitters and rosemary sugar. (John Burgess)

Slide 5 of 25 Enjoy a taste of Italy at LoCoco's Cucina Rustica at Railroad Square in Santa Rosa. Born in Livorno, owner Joe LoCoco likes to use local ingredients whenever possible. The decor is old-school Italian with red checkered table cloths and candles in wine bottles. Open for outside dining; closed Mondays. 117 4th Street, Santa Rosa, 707-523-2227. (Alvin Jornada)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 25 LoCoco's homemade cannoli are filled with ricotta, pistachio and orange zest. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 7 of 25 Italian immigrants Santi and Virginia Catelli opened Catelli’s in Geyserville around 1936. Today, third generation siblings, Domenica and Nicholas Catelli keep diners well-fed. Enjoy a long leisurely lunch, just like in southern Europe, on one of Catelli's two patios. Also open for curbside pick-up; closed Mondays and Tuesdays. 21047 Geyserville Avenue, Geyserville, 707-857-3471. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 8 of 25 Richard's meat sauce over ten layer lasagna at Catelli's in Geyserville. (Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 9 of 25 Chef/owner Domenica Catelli announces the opening of two outdoor dining patios at Catelli’s restaurant in Geyserville. (John Burgess)

Slide 10 of 25 Social-distanced al fresco dining at Catelli's in Geyserville. (Courtesy photo)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 25 There's plenty of outdoor dining space at Catelli's in Geyserville. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 12 of 25 A couple of doors down from Catelli's, you'll find another Italian gem in Wine Country: Dino Bugica's Diavola Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria. Share the house cured salami and cheese board, and then some pizza with rosé. You can even get a Negroni, the popular Italian cocktail, to go. Open for patio dining and carryout. 21021 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, 707-814-0111. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 13 of 25 House cured salami and cheese at Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria in Geyserville. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 14 of 25 The Salsiccia Pizza, with house sausage, red onions, and pecorino, at Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria in Geyserville. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 15 of 25 Sonoma’s Salumeria Ovello is owned by Michelin-starred chef Andrea Marino. He grew up in Italy and, like most great Italian chefs, he learned how to cook from his grandmother before attending culinary school. Salumeria Ovello is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. (Courtesy photo)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 25 Along with artisan salumi, you’ll find focaccia, salads, and Italian desserts at Salumeria Ovello in Sonoma. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 17 of 25 No trip to Italy, real or imaginary, is complete without rustic bread soaked in fine olive oil. The Olive Press in Sonoma has many varietals to choose from. You can taste them Thursday - Monday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., by making a reservation. 24724 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 800-965-4839. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 18 of 25 Sebastopol looks a lot like Italy when you’re sipping bubbles and soaking in the view from the tasting bar at Iron Horse Vineyards. Tastings are by appointment. 9786 Ross Station Road, Sebastopol, 707-887-1507. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 19 of 25 You can enjoy your bubbles with a picnic of Italian dry salami, prosciutto, biscuits, and more at Iron Horse Vineyards. Order in advance and Big Bottom Market will have your lunch waiting for you at the winery. (Courtesy of Iron Horse Vineyards)

Slide 20 of 25 Seghesio Family Vineyards in Healdsburg dates back to 1895 when Italian immigrant and winemaker Edoardo Seghesio planted Zinfandel in Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley. Seghesio’s Classic Tasting includes Zinfandels and Italian heritage wines. Seated tastings in the Outdoor Grove are available with a reservation, Thursday through Sunday. 700 Grove Street, Healdsburg, 707-433-3579. (Courtesy of Seghesio Family Vineyards)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 25 Viansa Sonoma, with views of Sonoma Valley to the south and the Mayacamas Mountains to the east, lulls guests into a Tuscan state of mind. By reservation only, outdoor tastings include four wines and last 90 minutes. Wood-fired pizzas are available for purchase on Saturdays and Sundays. 25200 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 800-995-4740. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 22 of 25 The views at Viansa Sonoma transport you to Tuscany. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 23 of 25 An outdoor tasting at Viansa Sonoma against a backdrop of rolling hills and Italian cypresses. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 24 of 25 If your goal is to wake up feeling like you’re in Italy, make your way to the Kenwood Inn & Spa. From rooms with custom Italian furnishings to courtyards studded with trees, flowers and fountains, it’s hard not to live la dolce vita during a stay here. 10400 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-358-6639. (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn & Spa)

Slide 25 of 25 The pool at Kenwood Inn & Spa is great for lazy swims and as a stand-in for Fontana di Trevi, without the Bernini-style sculptures, of course. (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn & Spa)