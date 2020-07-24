All-You-Can-Eat Brazilian BBQ Coming to Santa Rosa

Wind McAlister, owner of Sonoma Spice Queen in Petaluma, sells Black Truffle Salt, so good it can go on just about everything, from salads to scrambled eggs. (Scott Manchester)

Stark’s Steak and Seafood has transformed its outdoor parking lot into a churrascaria from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday each week. Like at the churrascaria grills in Portugal and Brazil, you’ll need to bring a big appetite to this one.

Stark’s “Big Red” mobile rotisserie will be firing up all-you-can eat mesquite-grilled New York steak, ribeye, filet mignon, lemon herb chicken, smoked pork belly, barbecue salmon and tamarind-glazed grilled shrimp along with hot garlic dill bread, crispy calamari, potato skin fondue, tomato salad with blue cheese and Caesar salad. The meal is served family-style and includes a berry crisp with sweet corn streusel and s’mores pie.

Dinner costs $49 per person and seating is limited. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Details at starkrestaurants.com; 521 Adams St., Santa Rosa.

Spoonbar’s Moroccan Menu: Head to North Africa with a special family-style meal featuring chermoula Moroccan chicken with couscous, beet salad with oranges, brie and pistachios and Casablanca cheesecake. Take-out only. The three-course meal serves four, $75. Details at spoonbar.com; 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

The Salt You Need: I’m currently obsessed with Black Truffle Salt from Sonoma Spice Queen. So obsessed I’ve put it on everything from scrambled eggs to avocado toast. I’ve used it to zhuzh up beet salad and even rim a glass of merlot (OK, that was actually not delicious). Unlike cheap truffle oils that are a pale imitation of truffle, this version is a serious hit of real truffle — the umami, the earthiness, the hint of creaminess. You’ll be a believer. We also love her hibiscus sugar, sweet and tart, on popcorn, in cocktails and as a margarita rimmer. sonomaspicequeen.com; 407 C St., Petaluma