9 Sonoma County Restaurants Win Wine Spectator 2023 Restaurant Awards

Wine Spectator has announced the winners of its 2023 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurant wine programs, and a handful of Sonoma County restaurants made the list.
This year, the American lifestyle magazine recognized 3,505 dining destinations from all 50 states and more than 75 countries and territories, including 28 Wine Country restaurants: nine in Sonoma County and 19 in Napa Valley. New local awardees this year include Sweet T’s Restaurant and Bar in Windsor.
Healdsburg’s SingleThread restaurant was one of 93 Grand Award (the top award) winners. (Find all Sonoma County winners in the gallery above.)
Launched in 1981, Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards are assigned on three levels — the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award — based on the quantity, quality and regional breadth of restaurant wine selections.
“In a time of technological innovation, restaurants offer the human experience diners are hungry for — listening to their customers and offering personalized experience,” said Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator. “This annual issue celebrates the places where wine is at the top of that conversation.”
The Restaurant Awards issue, which features Napa Valley chef and restaurateur Thomas Keller on the cover, becomes available on newsstands July 11. Find this year’s winners here.