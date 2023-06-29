9 Sonoma County Restaurants Win Wine Spectator 2023 Restaurant Awards

Slide 1 of 16 Sweet T's Restaurant and Bar, Windsor — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence (since 2023). (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Last year, Sonoma Magazine named Sweet T's one of the best BBQ restaurants in Sonoma County. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Salt & Stone in Kenwood — Award of Excellent (since 2018). (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Salt & Stone recently made Sonoma Magazine's list of where to get the best steak in Sonoma County. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Farmhouse Inn in Forestville — Best of Award of Excellence (since 2021). (Charlie Gesell/For Sonoma Magazine)

The Matheson in Healdsburg — Best of Award of Excellence (since 2022). (Michael Woolsey)

Chef Dustin Valette's The Matheson was recently named one of the best places to drink wine in Sonoma and Napa Valley by The New York Times. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg — Best of Award of Excellence (since 2002). (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Valette in Healdsburg — Award of Excellence (since 2016). (Chris Hard/For Sonoma Magazine)

Sonoma Magazine named Valette one of the 30 best restaurants in Sonoma County in 2023. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg — Grand Award Winner (since 2021). This is Wine Spectator's top restaurant award. (Single Thread)

The three Michelin-starred Single Thread was recently named among the 50 best restaurants in the world for a third consecutive year. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Little Saint in Healdsburg — Best of Award of Excellence (since 2023). (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)

Little Saint will launch a new restaurant concept in July, The Second Story, headed by a former chef at Copenhagen's Noma — considered to be one of the best restaurants in the world. (Emma K. Morris)

Wit & Widsom in Sonoma — Best of Award of Excellence since 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)