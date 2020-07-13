Sonoma County and Beyond: Great Day Trips For a Summer Staycation

Slide 1 of 20 Trip 1: Travel to the Jenner area on the Sonoma Coast.

Slide 2 of 20 Visit Fort Ross State Historic Park’s trails and beaches. The main trail is a 2.3 mile hike past village and fort sites from the Russian colonization periods (1812-1842). Coastal view trails are accessible from the park. (Shutterstock)

Slide 3 of 20 Make a stop at Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery, overlooking the ocean — wine tastings and charcuterie boards are available on the estate’s outdoor patios and decks. The unique topography of the coastal vineyards creates premier conditions for pinot noir and chardonnay. (Courtesy of Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery)

Slide 4 of 20 Watch the gulls and other seabirds at Goat Rock Beach. If you’re lucky, you might even spot a whale or Pacific Harbor seal! Either way, the views are gorgeous and the Kortum Trail running along the coast (pictured) is adorned with California wildflowers in the summer. (Shutterstock)

Slide 5 of 20 Goat Rock Beach is located between Goat Rock Point and the Russian River along the Sonoma County shore near the town of Jenner. (Shutterstock)

Slide 6 of 20 End your day at River’s End restaurant, overlooking the spot where the Russian River meets the Pacific. Take in the sunset from the deck of the restaurant, then treat yourself to the four-course meal and wine pairing. (Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 7 of 20 Trip 2: Have an eclectic day in Guerneville.

Slide 8 of 20 No visit to Guerneville is complete without a stroll through the Armstrong Redwoods. This state park is home to a forest of 250-foot-tall redwoods that are up to 1,400 years old. Although the Visitor Center is closed, you can still navigate the self-guided trails easily. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 9 of 20 Sit in the sun at Johnson’s Beach on the Russian River. This summertime getaway is located right in the heart of the Russian River Valley — don’t forget your beach chairs, floaties and, most importantly, a cold drink. (Kent Porter)

Slide 10 of 20 Grab a biscuit at Big Bottom Market, which has become nationally recognized since Oprah declared their biscuits one of her “favorite things” in 2016. Try the biscuit with butter and jam, homemade mascarpone, smoked salmon or one of the other scrumptious combinations Big Bottom offers. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 11 of 20 Don’t leave Guerneville until you’ve stopped by the town’s Main Street, full of small businesses and eclectic stores. Guerneville was founded in the late 1800s as a logging community and retains the old-fashioned charm. (Courtesy of Guerneville Bank Club)

Slide 12 of 20 Trip 3: Escape to the coastal town of Bodega Bay.

Slide 13 of 20 One of our favorite beaches in Sonoma County is Doran Beach in Bodega Bay. Doran Regional Park features a two-mile stretch of beach and is perfect for picnicking, kite-flying and any other beach activities. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 14 of 20 Another quintessential Bodega Bay experience is stopping by Patrick’s Salt Water Taffy, a pink and white-striped candy store that opened in 1960. The store has a ton of taffy options as well as other candies and Bodega Bay merchandise. Don’t forget to take a photo holding your taffy in front of the colorful building. (BottyKotty / Instagram)

Slide 15 of 20 While you’re on the coast, don’t visit just one beach. Take the Pinnacle Gulch Coastal Access Trail, a half-mile trail leading to a beautiful beach on Bodega Bay perfect for tide-pooling and bird watching. (Shutterstock)

Slide 16 of 20 Trip 4: Learn about the rich history of San Rafael, with a beautiful downtown area and a nearby garden.

Slide 17 of 20 Visit the Church of Saint Raphael, originally founded in 1817 as Mission San Rafael Arcangel, the twentieth of California’s 21 Missions. (Shutterstock)

Slide 18 of 20 Stroll around the Marin Art and Garden Center, an 11-acre property in nearby Ross. The center includes a Butterfly Cottage, Rose Garden an Edible Garden. There’s something for every member of your family to enjoy here. (Marin Art and Garden Center/Facebook)

Slide 19 of 20 Snag a treat from the Double Rainbow Cafe downtown. An old-fashioned ice cream and soda shop (though they have sandwiches and other options, too), the cafe certainly lives up to its name. How can you have a bad time in a restaurant with vinyl seats, colorful decor and milkshakes? (Double Rainbow Cafe/Facebook)

Slide 20 of 20 Before you leave Marin County, make a stop along the along the shore of the San Pablo Bay at China Camp State Park. Back in the 1880s, the area was a Chinese shrimp-fishing village. Now, you can enjoy the hiking trails and kayak, canoe, paddle board or swim in the bay. (Friends of China Camp/Instagram)