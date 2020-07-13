Where to Buy Stylish Face Masks From Local Designers

Remember when masks were new, and we weren’t even sure if were supposed to wear them? Patterns popped up on Youtube and we fumbled our way through them, using stashes of unused fabric—loud plaids, puppies and outdated holiday prints. The result: not so pretty.
How we’ve changed since March!
Now that masks are required nearly everywhere, they’ve become the stand-in for your favorite lipstick or, well, your nose and mouth. They definitely give a sense of mystery to one’s appearance, some even think they make us look better. Local designers have got the mask engineering down and are perfecting their styles — so mask up and check out the latest in pretty protective essentials in the gallery above.