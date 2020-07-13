Where to Buy Stylish Face Masks From Local Designers

Maker masks: Dom Chi Designs artist, Dominic Padua, is incredibly prolific, whether it’s paintings, food labels, coasters, cutting boards or hats. Now it’s also masks. He makes them, he drops them, they sell out, he makes more in new styles. Rinse and repeat. $18, domchidesigns.com

Statement piece: If your mask isn't enough of a message, here’s a little help from Sonoma Ink. They offer design, outfitting and monogramming for small or bulk orders. Let your mask do the talking or even a little business branding. Sonoma Ink, 707-696-2906, sonomaink.com (Studio is open by appointment only. Inquire at: helllo@sonomaink.com )

Jewel tones: Gapelii is an emerging luxury brand based in Santa Rosa and Hobbs, New Mexico. Gapelii has added these jersey-knit masks to their collection, which features handcrafted shoes in eye-popping styles . This Black-owned business gives ten-percent of all proceeds back to the community. $18, Gapelii Brand, gapeliibrand.com . (Courtesy photo)

Perfectly in place: Petaluma-based Banana Cottage was one of the earliest to pivot from their usual offerings of wristlet purses to make masks for sale on Etsy. The business has also donated masks to hospitals from Sonoma County to New York to Java, Indonesia. Maker Murwati Dwaileebe has begun refining the design with adjustable ear bands and neck straps for keeping your mask with you when not on your face. $25 and up, etsy.com/shop/BananaCottage.

Set for style: For a while now, Adelle Stoll has made purses in sumptuous modern style. A few months ago, she pivoted quickly to make felt masks that won’t fog up your glasses. And now, she makes masks to match your purse! $48 (mask), $148 (mask and purse set), Adelle Stoll, 2405 Magowan Dr., Santa Rosa, 707-291-4484, adellestoll.com.

Loveliest linen: Part-time Healdsburg resident Julia Berger of Julia B Handmade for Life designs her own line of embroidered textiles for the home. Her face masks offer the same delicate details, rendered by hand on three layers of machine-washable Italian linen. $40 for one, set of five $195 (and up), juliab.com . (Courtesy photo)

Fantastic fabrics: Glen Ellen residents Michael David Lindsay and Albert Stodieck Nichol own San Francisco cosmetics line Elizabeth W. Typically a purveyor of home, bath and body products, Elizabeth W has pivoted to also offer face masks. They’ve channeled their scent wizardry into the curation of pretty fabrics for their good-looking designs. (100% organic cotton. Made in the U.S.) $14, elizabethw.com.

Remember when masks were new, and we weren’t even sure if were supposed to wear them? Patterns popped up on Youtube and we fumbled our way through them, using stashes of unused fabric—loud plaids, puppies and outdated holiday prints. The result: not so pretty.

How we’ve changed since March!

Now that masks are required nearly everywhere, they’ve become the stand-in for your favorite lipstick or, well, your nose and mouth. They definitely give a sense of mystery to one’s appearance, some even think they make us look better. Local designers have got the mask engineering down and are perfecting their styles — so mask up and check out the latest in pretty protective essentials in the gallery above.