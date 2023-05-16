Santa Rosa Home Featured in The New York Times Listed for $2.5 Million

A Santa Rosa home built in 2023 and inspired by the work of Frank Lloyd Wright is currently listed for $2,545,000. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom custom property was recently featured in a New York Times article on homes available for sale in California.

The newly built one-story, 2,625-square-foot home at 7749 Foothill Ranch Road is the result of a family collaboration. Lorraine Etchell, who grew up in Healdsburg and graduated from the The School of Architecture (founded by Frank Lloyd Wright), did the site planning and designed the landscaping and parts of the home’s interior. Her brother, contractor Matt Etchell, Jr., built the home. Their mother, longtime Healdsburg realtor Jacqueline Etchell, listed the home for sale.

The family chose a design plan from Lindal Cedar Homes’s Lindal Imagine Series, which is “inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian houses and updated for modern living.” This particular plan was designed by Lorraine’s mentor at the Taliesin Preservation, a learning center at Frank Lloyd Wright’s former estate in Wisconsin.

Lorraine and Matt temporarily relocated, from Arizona and Sacramento respectively, to work together on the project. Many of the home’s elements were built in the studio of Matt’s 30-year-old business, Cable Car Classics.

“Work took over many dinner conversations and at times it felt overwhelming. But in the end the beauty of the final product is something we are all very proud of,” said Jacqueline.

The result of the family collaboration is a sleek and modern building with concrete floors and tranquil white and gray walls, all warmed by German beechwood cabinetry and Douglas fir beams. With enough windows to call it a glass home, the structure gives focus to the natural setting. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

