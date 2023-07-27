Petaluma’s Kapu Bar Launches ‘Hangover Brunch’

Plus, readers are mourning the closure of Santa Rosa neighborhood taqueria Jalisco’s Mexican Food.


By Heather Irwin

If you did Saturday night right, says Kapu’s general manager and tiki cocktail expert, you won’t be hungry until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

At least that’s the idea behind the Petaluma bar and restaurant’s new Hangover Brunch. The Hawaiian-style brunch menu includes rib-sticking Kalua pork hash, a fried rice omelet, acai bowls, fried banana bread, Spam and egg musubi and poke bowls. Brunch starts at 2 p.m. on Sundays only and runs until the food is gone. You snooze, you lose. 132 Keller St., Petaluma; 707-559-3665 or on Instagram @kapu.bar.

From Left, Fink Bomb, Classic Mai Tai and the Tropical Itch at Kapu Bar, tiki bar and restaurant in the heart of downtown Petaluma. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

More dining news

Jalisco’s closes: Readers are mourning the loss of a humble but much-loved neighborhood taqueria, Jalisco’s Mexican Food in Santa Rosa. Located at 1800 Mendocino Ave., it was a family-friendly burrito spot frequented by SRJC-neighborhood residents since the 1980s. The owners could not be reached, and the telephone number to the restaurant has been disconnected.

