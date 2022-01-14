Our Dining Editor Quarantined, Here’s Where She Ordered Food Delivery

Slide 1 of 24
Cookie Take a Bite, Santa Rosa: Chocolate chip and lemon are our favorite gourmet cookies from local pastry chef Tracy Mattson. 707-291-1785, redwoodfoodtaxi.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Crumbl, Santa Rosa: Set up your blanket fort, because until 10 p.m., you can order warm cookies and milk. Read more. 707-324-1781, crumblecookies.com/order (Crumbl Cookies)
Dave’s Hot Chicken, Santa Rosa: Nashville-style fried chicken tenders and sliders from mild to face-melting spicy. The Half and Half includes pickles, crinkle fries, sauce and slaw. It’s a 12-napkin hot mess you’ll be cleaning off the counter for days. 707-582-2200, doordash.com, ubereats.com and grubhub.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Franchettis Gasthaus + Kitchen, Santa Rosa: Italian meets German at this local eatery. Best bets are their signature Pizza Margherita, German schnitzel with lingonberries, crispy arancini (bite-size risotto balls) with truffle oil and warm chocolate hazelnut donuts. 707-526-1229, franchettis.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Grill Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa: Well-made gyros, falafel and shish-kebab plates, plus cold meze with hummus, baba ganoush, tabbouleh and more. Kadaif, shredded filo dough with pistachios, is a sweet treat. 707-303-7114, ordergrillsantarosa.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Han Bul, Santa Rosa: The best part of Korean barbecue (besides the barbecue) are the many little appetizers, or banchan, you can get alongside. Dinner sets like bulgogi and stir-fried squid include an adorable array of sides. Soft tofu soup is a spicy cure-all for what’s ailing you. And as a bonus, you can order sushi and other Japanese specialties from sister restaurant Haku Sushi. 707-919-3094, grubhub.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Hang Ah Dim Sum, Santa Rosa: This tiny Santa Rosa restaurant has Chinese standards, but it’s their dim sum everyone craves. Try any of these: roast duck, shui mai (traditional Chinese dumplings; pictured) with diced mushrooms, pork and shrimp, pork buns and the absolutely delicious bean curd skin in broth, along with chicken claws, if you’re so inclined. 707-576-7873, hangahdimsum.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Ippinn Udon & Tempura, Santa Rosa: Our standard order is mild green papaya salad, curry noodles with tofu and fluffy potato croquettes. In our house, it’s a favorite on a cold day. 707-521-9911, ippinnllc.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Los Tres Chiles, Santa Rosa: Try this awesome family-run spot in Bennett Valley with a menu that includes a wet super burrito, carnitas plate and fish tacos. 707-304-5724, doordash.com, ubereats.com and grubhub.com (Los Tres Chiles/Facebook)
Mother Cluckers Wings, Santa Rosa: A new wing and burger spot from the owner of Cotati’s Down to Earth Cafe. The Local Burger is outstanding, along with creamy, dreamy mac and cheese with bacon. Based in Cotati, with service to Santa Rosa. doordash.com only. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Royal China Restaurant, Santa Rosa: Top-rated Chinese food in Santa Rosa. Peking and Hunan specialties, including Wor Wonton soup if you’re feeling under the weather. 707-545-2911, bit.ly/3GpLeM2 (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)
Taqueria California, Santa Rosa: This family favorite has excellent tacos, taquitos and horchata. 707-579-9777, doordash.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Zoftig Eatery, Santa Rosa: Breakfast or lunch? You can go either way at this Santa Rosa spot, with a falafel wrap (hummus, cucumber raita, pickled onions, veggies and tahini dressing) or the K Town buttermilk-fried chicken sandwich with gochujang barbecue sauce, sesame aioli, jalapeños and lime, plus breakfast sandwiches and muffins for the mornings. 707-521-9554, zoftigeatery.com (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)
Alcohol from Safeway: To our surprise, we were able to order wine and beer at 9 p.m.! You also can order spirits and Champagne at pretty much any time of the day. doordash.com (Shutterstock)
7-11: The familiar convenience store has what you need, from Mountain Dew to Mucinex and everything in between. Sometimes what you really need is a pint of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, stat. doordash.com (Shutterstock)
Kin, Windsor: Traditional American burgers, pizza and sandwiches. 707-837-7346, kinwindsor.com (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)
Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Petaluma: Burgers, barbecue and beer are specialties at this Petaluma gem. Totchos, tater tot nachos with melted cheese, jalapeños and barbecue sauce, are dreamy, along with fresh barbecued brisket and pork by the pound. Delivery via Petaluma Food Taxi at a $5 flat fee. 707-559-3735, butchercrown.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Lunchette, Petaluma: Healthy, locally sourced salads and bowls. We love the trout salad with shaved veggies, roasted beets and spiced cashews. 707-241-7443, petalumataxi.com (Houston Porter/Petaluma Argus-Courier)
Stockhome, Petaluma: After that third glass of chardonnay, try a Tunnbrödsrulle, a hearty wrap with grilled pork and beef sausage, mashed potatoes, onion, mustard and ketchup. Kebab plates and Swedish classics like gravlax and Swedish meatballs are also excellent. 707-981-8511, petalumataxi.com (New Rev Media)
HopMonk Tavern, Sonoma: Order a four- or six-person family meal to feed the whole clan. The menu includes fish and chips, lasagna, roasted chicken, sandwiches and more. 707-935-9100, hopmonk.com/order-sonoma (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
El Barrio Fresca Cocina Mexicana, Sebastopol: We love the “Trust Me Tacos,” a weekly chef’s special with local ingredients. trustmetaco.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Portico Italian Social Food, Sebastopol: Homemade pasta, antipasti, burrata, risotto and pantry items. 707-888-9136, porticosocialfood.com (Shutterstock)
Pizzando, Healdsburg: Wood-fired pizza and pasta. 707-922-5233, doordash.com (Pizzando)
