Our Dining Editor Quarantined, Here’s Where She Ordered Food Delivery

About Third-Party Delivery Services

If you eat food, you’ve probably heard the ambivalent feelings restaurant staff have toward third-party delivery services like Grubhub, Doordash and UberEats.

These third-party delivery services charge commissions and fees for providing restaurants with drivers, a seamless ordering system and marketing. Restaurants pay a high — some say excessive — price for the convenience and so do customers. It’s an unwelcome surprise when your $70 order skyrockets to $100 with taxes, service charges and tip.

Local delivery services like Redwood Food Taxi and Petaluma Food Taxi also take a percentage of restaurant sales, but only charge a flat $5 delivery fee for an entirely local service. The best bet, when possible, is ordering directly from the restaurant, allowing local business owners to keep most of their profit.

As a side note, a new state law is coming into effect this year that aims to ensure delivery drivers get tips directly; it’s now illegal for food delivery apps to keep tips. And when you order through one of these apps but choose pickup instead of delivery, the food delivery app now must pass the gratuity on to the restaurant.