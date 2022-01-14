Six issues | One Great Price

Our Dining Editor Quarantined, Here’s Where She Ordered Food Delivery

"My family was exposed to COVID-19, so we quarantined and ate like a bunch of bored people whose biggest thrill of the day is a pile of delivery boxes left on our doorstep."

I wasn’t planning on writing a story about my favorite Sonoma County restaurants for food delivery this week, but then the pandemic hit. My family was exposed to COVID-19, so we quarantined and ate like a bunch of bored people whose biggest thrill of the day is a pile of delivery boxes left on our doorstep.

It was delicious.

Gaining confidence in the online delivery process, we explored the variety of food our local restaurants have to offer: Korean, Chinese, Greek, American, healthy, not-so-healthy, tacos, tempura and on and on and on.

By now, most restaurants have adjusted to the ever-changing pandemic landscape, and we soon realized you can get almost anything delivered — hot dogs, wine, banh mi, warm cookies, milkshakes and munchies and much more.

Santa Rosa, where we live, has the most delivery options in Sonoma County, including late-night eats and alcohol. The Petaluma Food Taxi has partnered with just about every restaurant in Petaluma, making this local third-party delivery service a great choice for more upscale meals when you get sick of fried chicken and pizza.

Those who live in Windsor, Rohnert Park and Cotati benefit from the proximity to Santa Rosa and Petaluma restaurants with delivery services, as well as neighborhood restaurants. In Healdsburg and Sonoma, pickings are a bit slimmer for delivery, though expanding (takeout is more popular there).

Click through the above gallery for 23 local spots that delivered excellent meals during our quarantine in recent weeks, with restaurant websites and phone numbers for placing orders, as well as third-party services such as Doordash and Grubhub for restaurants that only use these for delivery.

