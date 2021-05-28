Crumbl Cookies Opens in Santa Rosa

When was the last time you had a warm cookie, just out of the oven, all gooey in your hot little hands? If it’s been longer than you can remember, it’s time for some self-love at Crumbl, a new bakery devoted to saucer-size gourmet cookies in rotating flavors like Andes Mint, Kentucky Butter, Churro, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road and Confetti Cake. Their signature milk chocolate and sugar cookies are permanent fixtures.

The open-kitchen bakery at 2154 Santa Rosa Ave. in Santa Rosa has had lines out the door since opening in late April. Offering cookies only, Crumbl is a national chain of more than 200 bakeries throughout the country. The mission of its two founders was simple — to create the perfect chocolate chip cookie. The Santa Rosa location is the first in Sonoma County and the only Crumbl bakery in the North Bay (there’s another in Brentwood in the East Bay).

You’ll likely want a friend — or five — to help you devour all six flavors. Or you’ll do like we did: just keep nibbling away at them for a few days as they taunt you on the kitchen counter. Each cookie is $4 and is served in an adorable pink box. You can please a crowd or a party with the 12-pack for $35.25. Cold milk is, of course, available as well. Crumbl offers delivery and pickup.

2154 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-324-1781, crumblcookies.com/santarosa

This article is from this week’s BiteClub column, read more here.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.