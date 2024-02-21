One of New York’s Hottest Fried Chicken Spots Is Coming to Santa Rosa

The Flamingo’s Lazeaway Club restaurant continues its popular Turntable chef-residency program with chef Eric Huang’s Pecking House, a pandemic fried chicken delivery business that garnered a waiting list of over 10,000 people in New York City.

Huang, a veteran of the venerated Eleven Madison Park, created an abbreviated menu at the resort’s casual eatery that includes his signature chili fried chicken with Sichuan spice and green garlic ranch sauce (three pieces for $17); a fried chicken sandwich with soy pickles, special sauce and caramelized onions ($15); fried chicken and waffles ($20); and $8 sides including Cheddar cornbread with apple honey, butter bean salad, mashed potatoes with duck heart gravy and almond panna cotta with peach and ginger.

Try Huang’s fried chicken at the restaurant, 277 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, through Feb. 29 or preorder for pickup at flamingoresort.com/dining.