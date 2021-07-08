Old Possum Brewery in Santa Rosa Gets New Chef and Delicious Menu

Chef Carlos Rosas, the owner of gourmet taqueria Barrio in Sebastopol, has taken the kitchen reins at Old Possum Brewery in Santa Rosa. But expect more than tacos here.

“This is what I truly want to be doing,” said Rosas, sitting at a table after serving up dish after dish of heartbreakingly good fare that gives him a chance to exercise his abundant culinary skills.

Starting with a simple Baby Beets salad ($11), Rosas’ talent is clear. Jewel-colored roasted beets swim in a bath of creamy Greek yogurt and goat cheese with tart Cara Cara oranges. It’s a clever take on the usual beet salad. We also love the Dos Ahi Tuna Tostadas ($13) with a generous serving of raw ahi mixed with nutty, smoky chipotle aioli and microgreens.

Don’t miss the Red Snapper “black” ceviche ($13) with earthy black chile, lemon and sweet potato puree; Dirty Rice ($12) topped with moist barbecue carnitas; or Fish and Chips ($12) with malt vinegar aioli. You pretty much can’t go wrong on the entire menu. Pair with Old Possum Rosita Lager.

I’m not ashamed to say that my copious “oohs” and “ahhhhs” over the food were noticed by people at neighboring tables who looked a bit embarrassed for me. Not exactly in the “When Harry Met Sally” way, but not too far off. The food is wonderful.

Old Possum Brewing is in an industrial district in Santa Rosa, but it’s fairly easy to find at 357 Sutton Place. Look for the large outdoor patio that’s perfect for sunny days. Open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday (until 4 p.m. Sunday).

More dining news

Moving On: Forestville’s Twist Eatery has been sold after nine years, according to owners Toni and Jeff Young. The couple’s last day was July 10, and they’re planning to take a break and then possibly “pop up somewhere next year,” according to Toni.

“We can’t thank you enough for your support and kindness over the last 9 years. Some of you found us early on; others have joined us over the last few years. Either way, thank you, thank you for coming along for our wild ride,” she added. No word yet on the new owners, but stay tuned.