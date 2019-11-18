Nutella-Themed Pop-Up Hotel Coming to Napa Valley

For a chance to stay at the hotel, Nutella-fanatics must submit a short video that shows how the hazelnut cocoa spread makes their morning special. Three lucky grand prize winners will be chosen based on their passion for Nutella, the originality and creativity of their video, and how well their love for Nutella connects to their morning and/or breakfast. (Shutterstock)

No, this is not a prank. Hotella Nutella — a celebration of the nostalgia-inducing breakfast spread of your childhood — is opening in Calistoga. But the news is not as sweet as it may sound: The pop-up hotel will only be open for three days—January 10-12, 2020—and you can’t book a stay.

For a chance to stay at the hotel, Nutella-fanatics must submit a short video that shows how the hazelnut-and-cocoa spread makes their morning special. Three lucky grand prize winners will be chosen based on their passion for Nutella, the originality and creativity of their video, and how well their love for Nutella connects to their morning and/or breakfast. Videos must be submitted to the Hotella Nutella website by December 8th.

So how do you create a winning submission? Sure, you could whip up some Nutella pancakes and serve them to your adorable, smiling children, but if you really want to stand out, why not brush your teeth with it? Use it for a face mask, take your coffee with cream, two sugars, and Nutella, or read aloud Green Eggs & Nutella while you eat it with a spoon. Whatever you come up with, just don’t feed it to your dog.

Winners will get to participate in the Hotella Nutella Weekend Breakfast Experience, which includes roundtrip transportation with one companion, accommodations for three days and two nights at Hotella Nutella, and one-of-a-kind creative breakfast experiences, including a pancake art workshop with pancake design company Dancakes, a Nutella breakfast dinner with celebrity chef and Chopped judge Geoffrey Zakarian, and a Nutella soul food brunch from chef Tanya Holland of Oakland’s Brown Sugar Kitchen (there better be Nutella beignets). Oddly enough, no Napa Valley chefs seem to have made the itinerary.

Instead of taking over an actual hotel, like the Taco Bell pop-up in Palm Springs this past summer, Hotella Nutella will offer a much more intimate experience, transforming a private residence into a hazelnut-and-cocoa themed hideaway. Guests can expect a kitchen stocked with jars of the spread and an explosion of Nutella and breakfast decor, like Nutella wallpaper and croissant and waffle-shaped pillows.

There’s no word yet on whether or not a Nutella mud bath or a wine and Nutella tasting are included in this experience…