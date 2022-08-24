Newly Built Home in Bodega Bay Listed for $1.35 Million

Maple cabinets throughout the home add delicate warmth to the color scheme and tiles in grays, greens and blues enliven the palette with a freshness that seems to reference a seascape. (Jim Nevill Productions)

For anyone dreaming of owning a patch of beauty in an oceanside community, a brand new home just hit the market in Bodega Bay.

The three-bedroom, two-bath home was designed with a nod to classic Craftsman style and is currently listed for $1,350,000. The property sits on a hill along the town’s main drag, Highway 1, and has partial views of the bay beyond.

The 1400-square-foot dwelling is airy due to its open floor plan, with the kitchen and eating area adjoining the living room. Maple cabinets throughout the home add delicate warmth to the color scheme and tiles in grays, greens and blues enliven the palette with a freshness that seems to reference a seascape. The countertops are made of on-trend concrete.

There’s a gas-burning fireplace in the great room and solar panels on the roof. The small redwood groves that surround the house can be viewed from the home’s good-sized windows, many of which are double-hung, which is typical of Craftsman style. The eye-catching mahogany front door, handcrafted by a Bay Area artisan, has horizontal windows from top to bottom that allow more light into the space.

The home also features midcentury design elements, such as large slider doors. The combination of Craftsman style and midcentury design works well here, and creates a sense of openness and a seamless indoor/outdoor aesthetic.

The best views (and fresh ocean air) can be enjoyed on the sweet little rooftop patio, accessible via a wide outdoor staircase. From here, you can see the Bodega Harbor and Spud Point Marina. There’s also a patio in the yard with patches of redwoods surrounding the area. Bodega Bay’s little strip of downtown shops, such as Fishetarian Fish Market, a surf shop, plus kite and taffy stores, is just minutes away.

This home is listed by Steve Hecht and John Chute of Artisan Sotheby’s Int’l Realty. For more information, call/text Steve, 707-481-8474, or John, 707-540-5331, or visit CoastalAgent.com