Modern Prefab Home in Geyserville Hits the Market for $3.95 Million

With so much nature on display, both inside and out, little is needed to adorn the space. But a few spectacular modern details do the trick: a symmetrical globe chandelier, brass angular fixtures and geometric tiles throughout. (Circle Visions)

Large windows let in plenty of light, as well as oak and vineyard views. Folding glass NanaWalls open up toward the expansive yard. (Circle Visions)

Wine Country and modern architecture pair spectacularly in a prefabricated Geyserville home currently listed for $3,950,000. The 3,000-square-feet, four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was designed by Dwell in 2018 and features a stunning butterfly roof. It sits on a 3.8-acre lot surrounded by neighboring vineyards — here’s the chance to live among the vines while someone else takes care of the grapes.

With en-suite bathroom in each bedroom, a sprawling lawn and pool, bocce ball and pickleball courts, the home feels like your own private resort. Inside, midcentury design elements and bold decorative accents, like a wall of vibrant vintage concert posters, set the scene. Stained wood paneling and cabinetry provide warm contrast to the white walls while large windows let in plenty of light, as well as oak and vineyard views. Folding glass NanaWalls open up toward the expansive yard.

With so much nature on display, both inside and out, little is needed to adorn the space. But a few spectacular modern details do the trick: a symmetrical globe chandelier, brass angular fixtures and geometric tiles throughout. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

For more information about this property at 2225 Wilson Road in Geyserville, contact listing agent Peter Colbert with Compass Realty, 415-798-0203, or peter@winecountrycolbert.com, compass.com