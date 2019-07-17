First Look: New Seismic Brewing Taproom Opens in the Barlow

A portrait of Clint Eastwood character Dirty Harry was painted by a friend of Seismic Brewing Co. owner Christopher Jackson, as part of homage to the Jackson family roots in San Francisco law enforcement. (Kent Porter)

Christopher Jackson, the owner of Seismic Brewing Co. in Sebastopol, greets friends during a soft opening. The brewpub is now open. (Kent Porter)

Seismic Brewing Co. brewmaster Andy Hopper, left, talks beer with Seismic's staff, Friday, June 28, 2019 prior to a soft opening of the brewpub at the Barlow in Sebastopol. The brewpub is now open. (Kent Porter)

Four years after its founding, Sonoma County’s popular Seismic Brewing Company has finally opened up the doors to its new Sebastopol taproom.

Located in the Barlow, the taproom has been under construction since October, with its opening briefly delayed by the spring atmospheric river that flooded much of West County and sent 4 feet of water inside the taproom.

Now all cleaned up, the 4,000-square-foot space — with its floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-paneled walls and outdoor spaces — feels open, modern and inviting. Visitors to the taproom will be faced with their choice of twelve rotating taps, including award-winning favorites like Alluvium Pilsner, Tremor Lager, Shatter Cone IPA and Namazu Oat Pale Ale, plus small-batch and barrel-aged offerings only available on site.

In a nod to the brewery’s sustainability-minded ethos, the owners kept the environment in mind during the taproom’s design process, and are actively seeking LEED certification.

While there is no food available on site just yet, visitors are welcome to bring in outside options. Soon, operators hope to offer food pairings alongside flights of beer, with plans in the works to host special events and live music.

And, in classic West County style: the taproom is kid- and dog-friendly. Hello, summer!

Seismic Brewing Company, 6700 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol, opens at 11:30 a.m. daily. For more information, visit seismicbrewingco.com.

