New Cafe Opening in Former Oakville Grocery in Healdsburg

A new cafe is opening in the former Oakville Grocery space on the Healdsburg Plaza, according to an Instagram post by Shop Local Healdsburg. The new owner is Beryl Adler, well-known in the community as the general manager of Black Oak Coffee Roasters in Healdsburg.

Adler is a longtime chef who headed the culinary program at W Hotel in Bali and Ritz-Carlton locations in Half Moon Bay and Grand Cayman. He also helped create the in-house menu at Black Oak in Healdsburg. Black Oak Coffee Roasters, however, are not part of the Oakville Grocery ownership team.

Though Adler confirmed the project in a phone call on Wednesday, he said he is waiting until the project progresses before giving more details.

The owners of Oakville Grocery hinted that new ownership was already in the works before they closed in mid-November after 25 years.

“A respected member of the Healdsburg community will soon unveil exciting plans for this beloved site, bringing their enthusiasm and passion to the forefront,” said an Instagram post on Nov. 15.