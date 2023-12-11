Napa Valley Wine Train Rolls Out Environmentally Friendly Locomotive

The Napa Valley Wine Train is moving full steam ahead with plans to refurbish its entire locomotive fleet in order to reach new environmental targets.

The first of these locomotives, designed to meet more stringent air quality standards, is rolling out of the station with the moniker “1864.” Three more engines are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2024 as part of the company’s aim to transition the fleet by the beginning of 2025, the Napa Valley Wine Train said in a statement.

Called the 1864 in honor of the rail line’s founding year, the new train car features an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tier-4-compliant engine that was made in the United States.

“While we eagerly embrace clean, cutting-edge technology, we celebrate and remain committed to the historic nature of our Pullman passenger cars as a window into the past,” Napa Valley Wine Train general manager Nathan Davis said in the statement, noting that the debut of the new locomotive marks the rail line’s 160th anniversary.

The Napa Valley Wine Train is one of the country’s remaining historic passenger railroads, featuring vintage Pullman rail cars that have been restored to evoke a feeling of early 20th century luxury train travel while catering to the sensibilities of contemporary passengers.

Embarking from downtown Napa, the rail line offers a variety of leisurely journeys that include multi-course gourmet meals, sparkling wine and afternoon tea, as well as stops for tastings and photo opportunities at vineyards along the way. Train cars are furnished with Honduran mahogany paneling, brass accents, etched glass partitions and plush armchairs.

The Napa Valley Wine Train said that its new locomotive will be “nearly silent and odorless,” enhancing the passenger travel experience as it complies with environmental regulations.

Manufactured by Rolls-Royce and commissioned through the Knoxville Locomotive Works, the 1864 engine is designed to run with low fuel consumption and low exhaust emissions that meet or exceed current EPA and California Air Resources Board (CARB) Tier 4 emissions classifications.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District and The Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program made possible some of the funding for the 1864 Tier-4 Locomotive purchase through grants.

Seattle-headquartered Noble House Hotels & Resorts Ltd. has owned the Napa Valley Wine Train since its purchase of the line in 2015.