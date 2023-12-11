A-Frame Home with Sweeping Sonoma Valley Views Listed for $995,000

A 1970s A-frame featuring two bedrooms and one bathroom on three woodsy acres at the top of Sonoma’s Gehricke Road has hit the market for $995,000. The home combines cozy Alpine style with sweeping views of Sonoma Valley below and San Francisco in the distance.

While the kitchen and bathroom could benefit from some updates, the wood-paneled walls provide a rich backdrop for furnishings and ample windows let in plenty of light and provide views of oak trees and the surrounding nature. The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings make the 1,035-square-foot home feel spacious and modern. A wood-burning stove puts a bow on the #cabinlife vibes.

Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the property at 17515 Gehricke Road in Sonoma.

