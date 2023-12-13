New Pizzeria Ausiello’s Homeslice Opens in Santa Rosa

The former Ricky’s Eastbound in Rincon Valley (5755 Mountain Hawk Drive, Santa Rosa) has reopened as Ausiello’s Homeslice, a new restaurant from the owners of Ausiello’s Fifth Street Bar and Grill in Santa Rosa.

In a whirlwind transformation, Leeanna Kane, daughter of Ausiello’s founder Armand Ausiello, announced her family’s intention to open a family-friendly, cocktail-forward restaurant in late September, just days before Ricky’s shuttered. Kane will co-own the restaurant with her husband, Matt; her parents Debbie and Armand; and brother and sister-in-law Mario and Casey Ausiello. It’ll be very much a family business.

The opening menu looks promising, with face-smashers like hot cheese dip with toasted crostini, pesto bread rolls with ranch sauce, tri-tip sliders, a smash burger, smoked baby back ribs, salads and pizzas, including a Korean short rib pizza with gochujang barbecue sauce and kimchi slaw. There is a kid’s menu with picky-eater-friendly macaroni and cheese, pizza and a burger.

Grown-ups can enjoy a full bar with signature cocktails (the Sesame Street has chile-infused liqueur, lime, coconut, charred pineapple and sesame-seed syrup) along with mocktails, wine and beer.

Open 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday for dinner (closed Tuesday), with happy-hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m. 707-595-3923, auseilloshomeslice.com