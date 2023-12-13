New Pizzeria Ausiello’s Homeslice Opens in Santa Rosa

The new restaurant from the owners of Ausiello’s Fifth Street Bar and Grill has opened in the former Ricky’s Eastbound space. Here's what's on the menu.


By Heather Irwin

The former Ricky’s Eastbound in Rincon Valley (5755 Mountain Hawk Drive, Santa Rosa) has reopened as Ausiello’s Homeslice, a new restaurant from the owners of Ausiello’s Fifth Street Bar and Grill in Santa Rosa.

In a whirlwind transformation, Leeanna Kane, daughter of Ausiello’s founder Armand Ausiello, announced her family’s intention to open a family-friendly, cocktail-forward restaurant in late September, just days before Ricky’s shuttered. Kane will co-own the restaurant with her husband, Matt; her parents Debbie and Armand; and brother and sister-in-law Mario and Casey Ausiello. It’ll be very much a family business.

The opening menu looks promising, with face-smashers like hot cheese dip with toasted crostini, pesto bread rolls with ranch sauce, tri-tip sliders, a smash burger, smoked baby back ribs, salads and pizzas, including a Korean short rib pizza with gochujang barbecue sauce and kimchi slaw. There is a kid’s menu with picky-eater-friendly macaroni and cheese, pizza and a burger.

Grown-ups can enjoy a full bar with signature cocktails (the Sesame Street has chile-infused liqueur, lime, coconut, charred pineapple and sesame-seed syrup) along with mocktails, wine and beer.

Open 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday for dinner (closed Tuesday), with happy-hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m. 707-595-3923, auseilloshomeslice.com