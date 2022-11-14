Meticulously Renovated 1940s Cottage in Sonoma Listed for $3.5 Million

A meticulously renovated 1940s home is available on a tree-lined street on the east side of Sonoma. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath home sits on .3 acres and has fresh finishes and opened-up living spaces, creating an airy, tranquil and elegant dwelling. It is listed for $3,495,000.

The 2,312-square-foot home at 770 Austin Ave. was renovated by Sonoma interior designer Rebecca Henley of Rebecca Lynne Residential Design. Henley was committed to preserving the integrity of the original home which, she says, was one of the first to be built on Austin Avenue. She purchased the property from members of the family who built the home. Her goal was to “keep its cottage style but update it for today.”

The property includes a detached 1,100-square-foot garage — a draw for Henley whose father was a car collector.

With a mix of handmade cabinets and the latest design touches — like handmade blue tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and wide oak-plank floors throughout the home — this house is refreshed and ready for the next family to make its own memories here.

Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

For more information about this home at 770 Austin Ave., contact listing agent Jeff Lokey, 559-647-1195, 707-934-2351, Compass Real Estate, 135 W Napa St. Suite 200, Sonoma, 559-647-1195 compass.com