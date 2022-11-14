Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Lifestyle, Sonoma Home, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Wine Country

Stunningly Updated 1950s Ranch House in Sonoma Asks $2.45 Million

The 1,600-square-foot home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A renovated ranch house just blocks from the Sonoma Plaza has hit the market for $2,450,000. The 1,600-square-foot home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and has undergone a stunning transformation from its original 1950s design. 

The renovation is the work of Claudia Merkel and Nancy Shipe, who enhanced the dwelling with “beauty and warmth” in mind, while committing to functionality. 

Design details, from artful choices of light fixtures and flooring to handmade cabinetry, give the property a bespoke look. White walls make the dwelling look sleek and expansive.

“I like to use light colors in older homes,” says Merkel, who also removed walls in the kitchen and main bedroom to create a sense of spaciousness. Black interior accents and exterior trims offer high-contrast modernity, while stained woods warm up the look. 

The property comes with plenty of amenities that encourage outdoor living: a fireplace, a kitchen and wet bar, a handmade fountain, and a large trellis. A no-mow lawn, made up of native grasses, is a drainable, breathable low-water alternative to turf. Low-water plants, like olive trees and pollinator-attracting salvia, dot the property.

Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

For information on this home at 19910 Seventh St., contact ​​Trecia Knapp, 415-515-1823, trecia@treciaknapp.com, with Sotheby’s International Realty, 2001 Lombard St., San Francisco, TreciaKnapp.com

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments

Read previous post:
Meticulously Renovated 1940s Cottage in Sonoma Listed for $3.5 Million

The 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has fresh finishes and opened-up living spaces.

Close