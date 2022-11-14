Stunningly Updated 1950s Ranch House in Sonoma Asks $2.45 Million

A renovated ranch house just blocks from the Sonoma Plaza has hit the market for $2,450,000. The 1,600-square-foot home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and has undergone a stunning transformation from its original 1950s design.

The renovation is the work of Claudia Merkel and Nancy Shipe, who enhanced the dwelling with “beauty and warmth” in mind, while committing to functionality.

Design details, from artful choices of light fixtures and flooring to handmade cabinetry, give the property a bespoke look. White walls make the dwelling look sleek and expansive.

“I like to use light colors in older homes,” says Merkel, who also removed walls in the kitchen and main bedroom to create a sense of spaciousness. Black interior accents and exterior trims offer high-contrast modernity, while stained woods warm up the look.

The property comes with plenty of amenities that encourage outdoor living: a fireplace, a kitchen and wet bar, a handmade fountain, and a large trellis. A no-mow lawn, made up of native grasses, is a drainable, breathable low-water alternative to turf. Low-water plants, like olive trees and pollinator-attracting salvia, dot the property.

For information on this home at 19910 Seventh St., contact ​​Trecia Knapp, 415-515-1823, trecia@treciaknapp.com, with Sotheby’s International Realty, 2001 Lombard St., San Francisco, TreciaKnapp.com