Memorial for Evelyn Cheatham: Laughter, Tears and a Huge Crowd

A brave hummingbird flitted among hundreds of well-wishers, friends, family and chefs who gathered to honor Worth Our Weight founder and chef Evelyn Cheatham on Friday.

For Chef Duskie Estes, who spoke at the memorial, the darting, eager little bird that seemed unafraid of the crowd was a clear sign that her friend and mentor Evelyn was nearby. Others of us saw Evelyn’s presence in a flower, a honeybee or in the eyes of nearly a dozen of her former students.

There were sobs and sniffles at the gathering, but more memorable were the laughs at her larger-than-life personality, the sweet remembrances, and the unanimous agreement that she was one in a million.

Her life wasn’t easy, but she made a difference to everyone she touched. We honor her by carrying on that legacy, and by making a difference to people in our own lives. I think she would have liked that…and I know she would have liked the dessert table piled high with sweets in her honor.

Rest in peace, Evelyn. Fly among the birds and bees and in the hearts of us all.

+++

A little thanks from Domenica Catelli to all those who helped…

– Bella Rosa

– Preston, Paradise Ridge, Jackson Family Wines, Balleto

– Antoinette Sepulveda for flowers and arrangements

– Friends and family helped set up Thursday

– Alumni, led by Michale Rudolph, helped cook, break down and make the celebration happen