How do you thank a league of firefighters, police and EMTs for saving your town? If you’re Will Seppi from Costeaux Bakery in Healdsburg, you make a really big cake — a three-layer monster of a dessert that includes hand-painted scenes of heroic firefights, fondant crests for each department and loads of buttercream frosting.

Or more accurately, you get your best pastry chefs to do it.

Karah Williams (head pastry chef), Marissa Sutton (creative designer), Silva Nunez and Dioselena Madrano (pastry chefs) spent nearly 12 hours (starting at 4 a.m.) putting special touches on a celebratory cake served at Friday’s Welcome Home celebration. For many in the small town, it was the first time in weeks that imminent threats of fire, power and gas outages and evacuation orders have all been lifted. The icing on the, ahem, cake: The Kincade Fire is 100 percent contained.

Check out the photos of the cake in the works. Dream about how good it tasted.