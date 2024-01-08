Luxury New Build Near Downtown Sebastopol Listed for $1.8 Million

A newly built home within walking distance to downtown Sebastopol and its popular community hub, The Barlow, has hit the market for $1,789,000. The luxury four-bedroom, five-bathroom home, complete with an ADU, is something of an anomaly.

Listing agent Adam Meconi explains, “There has always been a demand to live near downtown (Sebastopol) but the area, in general, is nearly fully built out with very few vacant parcels.”

The 3,280-square-foot home at 7095 Fellers Lane has a modern aesthetic and features three bedrooms and ensuite bathrooms with book-matched slab showers and radiant heat in the primary suite. The “entertainment-style” kitchen has a live induction range and an open layout to the dining room and great room.

In addition to the spacious ADU, the property also has a separate garage and covered parking spaces that can accommodate up to six cars. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside.

For more information on this property at 7095 Fellers Lane, please contact listing agents Adam Meconi, 707-396-2687, or Sarah Kluckznik, 707-799-7274, Prosper Real Estate, 413 King St., Santa Rosa, prospermoves.com