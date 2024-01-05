The Best Restaurant Dishes Our Dining Editor Ate Over the Holidays

Dining editor Heather Irwin hit up a handful of local restaurants over the holidays. Here are some of the highlights of her recent dining adventures.


By Heather Irwin

My fork never sleeps. Even over the holidays, I hit up a handful of restaurants I’d either been meaning to try (or re-try) for a while.

Expect more details on some of these noshes in the upcoming weeks. Until then, click through the above gallery for some of the highlights of my recent dining adventures.