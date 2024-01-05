The Best Restaurant Dishes Our Dining Editor Ate Over the Holidays

Slide 1 of 11
Ohitashi, Ramen Gaijin: This seasonal spinach salad incorporated local mushrooms and purple cauliflower along with puffed quinoa and carrots. 6948 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol, ramengaijin.com.
Slide 2 of 11
Vegan Tonkatsu Ramen, Ramen Gaijin: The ramen's creaminess comes from oat milk. I loved the mix of fried tofu, purple cauliflower and roasted squash. The egg isn't included in the vegan ramen, but can be ordered as an add-on.
Slide 4 of 11
Tuna Tartare with Anchovy Aioli, Endive, Cured Egg Yolk and Meyer Lemon, De Havilland: Chef Mark Malicki's new supper club at the Tea Room Cafe is an adventure in seasonality and local sourcing. Malicki, who spent years in the tiny kitchen of The Casino in Bodega, has a little more elbow room to expand his repertoire at this Petaluma cafe (which he borrows in the evenings). 316 Western Ave., Petaluma, open Thursday through Saturday only. Details and menus on Instagram/malle.mal
Slide 5 of 11
Buckwheat Pancake, Augie's French: This addition to the happy hour menu made me so happy. The recipe is inspired by Brian Anderson's memorable crepes at Bistro 29 (which closed in 2020). 535 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, augiesfrench.com.
Slide 6 of 11
Dirty Fries (minus the bacon), Lunch Box: My mission was to try the Chicken Parmesan sandwich, but I can never resist their crispy fries with Chevre ranch, pepperoncini, confit garlic, and green onions. My friend was vegetarian, so the SoCo Meat Company bacon was on the side. 128 N Main St., Sebastopol, lunchboxsonomacounty.com.
Slide 7 of 11
The Chicken Parmesan Sandwich, Lunch Box: Stunning, gigantic, delicious. Lived up to the hype and was excellent eating for another two meals.
Slide 8 of 11
Pinot Pear Pizza, Ausiello's Homeslice: A brand new restaurant in Rincon Valley focused on family-friendly dining and great cocktails. This pizza featured red wine poached pears with fontina cheese and arugula. Tasty woodfired crust. 5755 Mountain Hawk Drive, Santa Rosa, ausielloshomeslice.com.
Slide 9 of 11
Tonkatsu Ramen, Kiraku Sushi & Ramen: On a cold, rainy day, this simple ramen hit the spot. We love this casual sushi restaurant where a robot leads you to your table, and most entrees arrive via racecar track. 1985 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, kirakullc.com.
Slide 10 of 11
Yellowtail Sashimi, Kiraku Sushi & Ramen: Citrusy ponzu sauce, thinly sliced yellowtail, a hint of heat from jalapeno slices. A favorite dish.
Slide 11 of 11
Takoyaki, Kiraku Sushi & Ramen: I have a thing for these battered nuggets filled with bits of octopus. Tobiko flakes and a squirt of mayo dress up these little cuties.