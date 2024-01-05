Find Outstanding Restaurants and Antique Shops in This Small Sonoma Town

Winemakers, flower farmers, antique lovers, and chefs are all drawn to the tiny west county community of Graton, where a pair of outstanding restaurants and a burgeoning antiques scene mark the compact downtown crossroads. Small family farms and vineyards surround the outskirts of town. Click through the above gallery for a peek at a few favorite spots in Graton.

What to do

The self-service flower stand from farmer-florist Hedda Brorstrom at Full Bloom Flower Farm will open for the season in late February with bouquets of anemones, narcissus, and ranunculus. Always a beautiful stop. 9516 Graton Road, Graton. 707-591-6968, fullbloomflower.com

Browse the cheerful Consortiums Collective antiques and art shop, with all kinds of housewares, plus homemade lavender products and occasional live music on the front porch. 8989 Graton Road, Graton. 707-861-3103

The owner at Mr. Ryder and Company has a beautiful eye for higher-end antiques and collectibles, with English chests of drawers, oil paintings, vintage typewriters, Depression-era glass, and other pretty finds. 9040 Graton Road, Graton. 707-824-8221

In late summer and fall, choose from over a dozen heirloom varieties at the family-run Walker Apples farmstand. Call ahead for availability and hours. 10955 Upp Road, Graton. 707-823-4310

Where to eat

Willow Wood Market Cafe is the Cheers of Graton Town, where locals are sure to run into a neighbor or two and folks are as friendly as can be. Known for their excellent brunch, but also open for lunch and dinner. 9020 Graton Road, Graton. 707-823-0233, willowwoodgraton.com

A favorite hangout for local winemakers, Underwood Bar and Bistro has hearty dishes like osso buco, steak frites, and duck confit with lentils, plus bonus Thai dishes. 9113 Graton Road, Graton. 707-823-7023, underwoodgraton.com