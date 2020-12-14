Luxe Gifts from Sonoma County Stores

Slide 1 of 13 Prettiest Plastics: Oakland artist Nikki Couppee carves organic shapes out of plexiglass to create stunning “neo gems.” Made with brass and silver posts. $420, Gallery Lulo, 303 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-7533, gallerylulo.com (Gallery Lulo)

Slide 2 of 13 Beautiful Brass: The raw shape of this gold-over-brass bracelet creates an uncontrived yet impossibly pretty look. Made by Oregon artist Jen Goff. $160, Gallery Lulo, 303 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-7533, gallerylulo.com (Gallery Lulo)

Slide 3 of 13 “Bum Bag”: Petaluma-based Pennyroyal Design makes these shearling and leather bags that can be worn as a satchel or a purse. Made with solid brass fasteners, $425, In The Making, Petaluma Showroom, 122 American Alley, Petaluma, ‭707-787-7210‬, Healdsburg Showroom, 332 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-280-3259, inthemakingpetaluma.com (Debbie Wilson)

Slide 4 of 13 Wondrous Wallet: This pretty design by Pennyroyal has a leather tab closure and room for cards, cash and even a phone. Almost too lovely to put in a purse, this piece can be used as a clutch. $220, In The Making, Petaluma Showroom, 122 American Alley, Petaluma, ‭707-787-7210‬, Healdsburg Showroom, 332 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-280-3259, inthemakingpetaluma.com (Debbie Wilson)

Slide 5 of 13 San Francisco Style: This scarf by Mur is designed in San Francisco and printed in Turkey. Edges of the cotton-silk-blend fabric are hand-rolled. Machine washable. $70, In The Making, Petaluma Showroom, 122 American Alley, Petaluma, ‭707-787-7210‬, Healdsburg Showroom, 332 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-280-3259, inthemakingpetaluma.com (In the Making)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 13 Emerald Pretty: Artisans of the Tamougroute village in southern Morocco source clay from local river beds to create pottery. Glazing with copper and magnesium gives pieces the distinct green color. $109-$129, Bay' Ti Home, 1 Fourth St., Petaluma, 707-774-6561, baytihome.com (Bay'Ti)

Slide 7 of 13 Warm Weaves: Handwoven throws are available in cotton, wool, blends and in sizes from a small throw to a king size blanket. Made in Morocco. $85 (and up), Bay' Ti Home, 1 Fourth St., Petaluma, 707-774-6561, baytihome.com

Slide 8 of 13 Well-built Scents: Part-time Glen Ellen resident and Elizabeth W founder Albert Nichols builds his scents in the manner he approached his work as an architect, "a well balanced foundation is required to support the heart and top notes." This low-VOC diffuser is made up a of strong vetiver base that's balanced with light citrus notes and and hints of bergamot sourced from peels of nearly ripe fruit. $72, Elizabeth W, Elizabethw.com

Slide 9 of 13 Fine Art Rocks: This ceramic stone is hand-formed and painted by Brooklyn-based sculptor Michele Quan. $160, Gallery Lulo, 303 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-7533, gallerylulo.com (Gallery Lulo)

Slide 10 of 13 Clay Painting: These ceramic cups are hand-made by Linda Hsiao of Los Angeles. The pretty abstract designs are wonderfully subtle yet vibrant. $60, Gallery Lulo, 303 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-7533, gallerylulo.com (Gallery Lulo)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 13 Toucan Glam: This exquisite hand-built stoneware pitcher is food safe. Another creation by Linda Hsiao. $100, Gallery Lulo, 303 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-7533, gallerylulo.com (Gallery Lulo)

Slide 12 of 13 Softest Slippers: All-cotton velvet espadrilles are made in Florence, Italy for part-time Healdsburg resident and designer Julia Berger's linens line. These can be monogrammed with Julia B’s lettering. $160, Julia B. Handmade for Life, 415-603-7666, juliab.com (Julia B Handmade for Life)

Slide 13 of 13 Sweet Detail: These adorable cherries are hand-beaded in Florence, Italy. If that's not enough cherries for you, there’s this delicious (hand)bag full of cherries available, too. $175, Julia B. Handmade for Life, 415-603-7666, juliab.com (Julia B Handmade for Life)