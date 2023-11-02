Local Seafood Shack Named Among the Best in America

The Marshall Store has been named among the “35 Best Seafood Shacks in America” by 24/7 Wall St., a financial news and opinion outlet. The list features restaurants across the country, from New York to Louisiana to Illinois.

“Located North of San Francisco, Marshall is home to beautiful coastal scenery and an abundance of Pacific oysters. The Marshall Store carries a variety of them from their family oyster farm in nearby Tomales Bay,” wrote 24/7 Wall St., who reviewed lists, ratings and reviews from websites such as The Daily Meal, Gayot, Food Network, Eater and Yelp, as well as regional and local sites, to come up with their top picks.

The small, unassuming seafood shack overlooking Tomales Bay used to be a locals-only kind of place, overlooked by tourists on their way to the more popular Hog Island Oyster Co., just north of the town of Marshall. But in 2021, The New York Times named it among the “Top 50 Restaurants in America.” Since then, other national publications have taken note, including, most recently, 24/7 Wall St. Thankfully, The Marshall Store has remained unpretentious.

We’ve known for a long time, of course, that The Marshall Store is a local gem. It’s one of our dining editor Heather Irwin’s top picks on the coast and a favorite seafood spot.

“What The Marshall Store lacks in polish, it makes up in just-harvested oysters that are served either raw on the half shell or barbecued with garlic butter, Worcestershire sauce, bacon and parsley,” said Irwin in a 2021 article.

While the oysters are stellar, “don’t miss the hearty, New England-style clam chowder or vibrant fish tacos with grilled mahi mahi,” she advised.

Click through the above gallery for a peek at some of the delicious dishes served at The Marshall Store.

The Marshall Store, 19225 Highway 1, Marshall, 415-663-1339, themarshallstore.com