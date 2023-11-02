Sonoma Hotels Have Something for Everyone This Fall

Slide 1 of 18 Spruced up Sandman: The Sandman in Santa Rosa has received a $4 million dollar facelift but has maintained its retro-chic look. All of its guest rooms have been remodeled and are now decorated with pretty plants; some rooms come with kitchenettes, a rarity in Sonoma County. It remains an affordable option with rooms from $101 per night. 421 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-293-2100, sandmansantarosa.com (The Sandman)

Slide 2 of 18 More than 50 of the guest rooms at The Sandman in Santa Rosa feature kitchenettes. (the Sandman)

Slide 3 of 18 The Sandman is adding a number of wellness offerings to its lineup. Along with a revamped pool area that features cold plunge opportunities, a newly installed dome will be used for yoga sessions, meditation and more. A fitness center, with Peloton bikes, weights, kettlebells and other assorted fitness equipment, is in the works. (The Sandman)

Slide 4 of 18 Stephen Yang, CEO of Yang Capital (which owns the Sandman), in front of the new shiny, white dome at the Santa Rosa hotel. The dome will be used for yoga sessions, meditation and more. (The Sandman)

Slide 5 of 18 MacArthur Place unveils new spa and pool: The four-year, property-wide renovation at MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa is nearing the finish line. A new pool, spa and fitness center were unveiled this month. The Sonoma hotel is also adding five new guest rooms to the property. 29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com (Dana Rebmann)

Slide 6 of 18 Celebrity chef cooking classes: Chef Charlie Palmer is creating a unique menu for his forthcoming hotel Appellation Healdsburg, slated to open in late 2024. Get a sneak peak of what’s in store by attending Crafted by Appellation classes held throughout Sonoma County this fall and winter. Up your culinary game with a cooking class led by Palmer himself, or learn how to create craft cocktails and make holiday wreaths. appellationhotels.com/crafted (Appellation)

Slide 7 of 18 The Crafted by Appellation series includes an exclusive cooking class with chef Charlie Palmer on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen restaurant in Healdsburg. Book tickets here. (Paige Green)

Slide 8 of 18 Slated to open in late 2024, the Appellation Healdsburg hotel will have 108 rooms and a 160-seat Palmer-led restaurant with a rooftop bar. A full-size model room (pictured) has been constructed in Healdsburg. (Appellation)

Slide 9 of 18 Wine and lots of cheese: Located on the ground floor of Hotel Petaluma, the Barber Cellars tasting room has opened a European-style cheese market. At the Petaluma Cheese Shop, guests can order delicious dishes like a cheese sandwich (which changes weekly), a bowl of burrata with warm focaccia and a melted Alpine cheese blend (think Raclette, Gruyere and Rahmtaler) served with potatoes, sausage and pickled vegetables. And there's plenty of wine, of course. 112 Washington St., Petaluma, 707-971-7410, petalumacheeseshop.com (Petaluma Cheese Shop)

Slide 10 of 18 You can enjoy any cheese along with a mini-baguette at the Petaluma Cheese Shop. (Petaluma Cheese Shop)

Slide 11 of 18 Au naturel pop-up: Rootdown Wines is popping up in the lobby of h2hotel in Healdsburg on Nov. 9. Open to hotel guests and the public, the experience includes tastings of six natural wines. Tickets are $30 and reservations are recommended. 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-2202, h2hotel.com (h2hotel & Rootdown)

Slide 12 of 18 h2hotel is partnering with Rootdown Wines to offer a Harvest Au Natural package; it includes a 20% discount on a two-night stay, a $50 dining credit for breakfast or dinner at Spoonbar or The Rooftop at Harmon Guest House , and a welcome bottle of Rootdown wine. (h2hotel & Rootdown)

Slide 13 of 18 Inspired by the Jura region of France, Rootdown wines highlight lesser-known grape varieties, including Trousseau, Poulsard and Savagnin, in addition to favorite vintages like Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. (h2hotel & Rootdown)

Slide 14 of 18 Local partnerships: The Lodge at Sonoma (pictured) is teaming up with local nonprofits and businesses to create unique Sonoma County vacation memories. Salt-of-the-Earth excursions range from hands-on experiences including goat yoga and sheep meditations at Charlie’s Acres animal rescue in Sonoma, and sunrise flights over Wine Country with Sonoma Ballooning. 1325 Broadway at Leveroni & Napa Roads, Sonoma, 707-935-6600, thelodgeatsonoma.com

Slide 15 of 18 Say hello to Roger! He’s one of about 150 animal residents – from pigs and sheep to cows and goats – living their best life at Charlie’s Acres in Sonoma. (Charlie's Acres)

Slide 16 of 18 A writer's retreat in Wine Country: Get your creative juices flowing at the vintage-chic Astro motel in Santa Rosa. Writer, producer and property co-owner Lizzie Simon will be leading a five-night writer's retreat, Jan. 3-8, 2024. Participants will write in the mornings, enjoy seminars during lunch at nearby The Spinster Sisters restaurant, and go on excursions throughout Sonoma County in the afternoons. $2,400 per person or $1,560 for locals who don’t need accommodations. 323 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-200-4655, lizziesimon.info (Christoper Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 18 Participants in the writer's retreat will take writing seminars over lunch at the acclaimed The Spinster Sisters restaurant in Santa Rosa. They also will enjoy a three-course welcome dinner at the restaurant Jan. 3. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)