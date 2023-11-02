Sonoma Hotels Have Something for Everyone This Fall

From new pools and guest rooms to winery pop-ups and cooking classes with a celebrity chef, here’s what's happening on the Sonoma hotel scene right now.


By Dana Rebmann

While grapevines are preparing for a well-deserved winter rest, hotels in Sonoma County seem busier than ever. From new pools and guest rooms to winery pop-ups and cooking classes with a celebrity chef, here’s what’s happening on the hotel scene right now. Click through the above gallery for all the details and a peek at the properties.

Comments