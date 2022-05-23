20 Favorite Seafood Spots in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 21 Gualala Seafood Shack: A small, no-frills shack by the ocean with a modest, straight-to-the-point menu of classic seafood favorites is just how to win over a sea-lover's heart. After a day of whale watching, steelhead trout fishing or hiking coastal bluffs, settle in for a meal of crisp local rockfish and chips with a side of house-made tartar sauce. For a bite of something fresh, zesty and colorful, go for the stuffed fish tacos with purple cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream in a warm corn tortilla. 38820 S. Highway 1, Unit 104, Gualala, 707-884-9511, gualalaseafoodshack.com (Nate K./Yelp)

Slide 2 of 21 Rocker Oysterfeller’s: Situated in the historic Valley Ford Hotel, Rocker Oysterfeller’s serves up southern comfort cuisine with locally sourced ingredients from nearby farms and fisheries. This translates to next-level, Cajun-seasoned Dungeness crab cakes with a remoulade sauce, beer battered rock cod fish tacos and barbecued Tomales Bay oysters (get the Louisiana hot oysters for a tantalizing taste of southern heat). 14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford, 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 21 Coast Kitchen: The dreamy, seaside Timber Cove Resort features a full-service restaurant with cozy seating options — a wood-laden indoor area with a grand stone fireplace and an outdoor patio with stunning ocean views. Beyond looks and comfort, Coast Kitchen offers seasonal fare, a long wine list and carefully presented dishes. Try the creamy smoked trout chowder, grilled salmon wings and corvina in a refreshing coconut citrus broth. 21780 Highway 1, Jenner, 707-847-3231, coastkitchensonoma.com (C.A./Yelp)

Slide 4 of 21 Fishetarian Fish Market: This casual sea shack on the Bodega Harbor boasts fresh-caught fish daily, healthy twists on traditional seafood favorites and picnic table seating right on the shore. You can’t go wrong with the classics here: Boston-style clam chowder (plus bread bowls from Franco-American Bakery and Mariposa Baking Company) and beer battered, Panko-crusted rock cod fish and chips. The kids meals with sides of goldfish crackers and a fish-shaped cinnamon cookie adds to the market’s family-friendly vibe. 599 Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-875-9092, fishetarianfishmarket.com (Courtesy of Fishetarian)

Slide 5 of 21 Drakes Sonoma Coast: The Lodge at Bodega Bay has a full service restaurant that boasts a charming dining room with a large stone fireplace and a fireside lounge area overlooking the Pacific. The only thing better than the scenic views and cozy atmosphere at ​​Drakes Sonoma Coast is the seasonal, sustainable seafood it offers all day. The Bodega Bay Dungeness crab Benedict is a breakfast must-have. For a romantic dinner, try the daily fish crudo or steamed Tomales Bay clams in a Sonoma chardonnay herb butter sauce while sitting by the outdoor fire pit. 103 Coast Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-377-5010, drakesbodegabay.com (Courtesy of Drakes Sonoma Coast)

Slide 6 of 21 Gourmet Au Bay: Add a wood-fired oven and a fully stocked wine bar to a waterfront seafood venue, and you get the warm, inviting Gourmet Au Bay. Let the harissa shrimp on polenta and the fresh, oven-roasted mussels in an herbed wine sauce reel you in, then go for the generously topped smoked clam flatbread pizza with bacon, garlic and parmesan. 1412 Bay Flat Road, Bodega Bay, 707-875-9875, gourmetaubay.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 21 Fisherman's Cove: When a seafood shack doubles as a bait and tackle shop, you know the restaurant means business with its locally sourced seafood dishes. The nautical Fisherman’s Cove specializes in fresh oysters plucked right from Tomales Bay, and the grilled oysters with garlic butter and wasabi cocktail sauce are the break-out stars from the bunch. The crab sandwich, loads of fresh Dungeness crab on toasted ciabatta bread with a choice of cocktail sauce or dill aioli, also comes highly recommended. 1850 Bay Flat Road, Bodega Bay, 707-377-4238, fishermanscovebodegabay.com (Courtesy of Fisherman's Cove)

Slide 9 of 21 Spud Point Crab Company: Spud Point takes its crabbing very seriously, as one can tell by the to-the-second timer on its website counting down to the start of crab season. The piled-high crab sandwich with housemade sauce consistently gets rave reviews, and its praise-worthy New England style clam chowder rivals chowders found on the East Coast. You’ll also want to throw in an order of crab cakes with roasted red pepper sauce before they sell out (only available on weekends). 1910 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay, 707-875-9472, spudpointcrabco.com (Courtesy of Spud Point Crab Company)

Slide 10 of 21 Anello Family Crab & Seafood: This family-run crab and seafood shack is only open on the weekends, making its famous Dungeness crab sandwiches all the more a special treat. When noshing on the crab, grilled prawns in garlic butter, Lagunitas IPA battered fish and chips, and Grandma Mimi’s clam chowder, you can rest assured knowing the Anello family is providing fresh, quality seafood from their boats to you. 1820 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay, 707-232-8002, anellofamilyseafood.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 21 Handline: Pairing sustainably sourced seafood with locally grown produce (much of it from the restaurant’s own backyard), Handline excels in modern Californian cuisine with an eye toward the Pacific. The fish tacos, or “El Coronado Tacos,” are the breakout stars, made with beer battered rockfish, fresh shaved cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado and lime. Other fan favorites include the Monterey trout salad with a heavenly green goddess dressing and the “La Sirena Tostada” with poached calamari, fresh veggies, citronette and pickled chile aioli. 935 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, 707-827-3744, handline.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 21 The Shuckery: The Lalicker sisters, affectionately known as the Oyster Girls, behind Petaluma’s The Shuckery sure know their way around shellfish, much to the benefit of locals and visitors. Keep an eye on the daily selection of raw oysters, or go for the baked oysters (Rockefeller, BBQ, bingo or chef’s special) if that’s more your style. The mussels and clams are tender, delicate and savory, accompanied with grilled Della Fattoria bread to sop up the flavorful wine sauce. 100 Washington St., Petaluma, 707-981-7891, theshuckeryca.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 21 Anna’s Seafood: Skip the frozen aisle at the grocery store and head to Anna’s Seafood next time you want fresh, sustainable seafood. You can’t go wrong with the selections of fresh fish here, such as the rich, sashimi grade Pacific king salmon or meaty ahi tuna steaks. If you’re looking for ready-to-eat meals, try the assorted pokes, crab cioppino and smoked salmon. 901 Lakeville St., Petaluma, 707-664-5074, shopannasseafood.com (Courtesy of Anna's Seafood)

Slide 14 of 21 Quinua Restaurant: Peruvian cuisine is full of bright seafood dishes, and Quinua serves them up with style and originality. It’s imperative to start with a ceviche, a traditional Peruvian dish, and the Ceviche Mixto is a delightful assortment of marinated seafood with kicks of citrus and spice. Fans of fried seafood will find comfort in the ​​Jalea de Mariscos, accompanied by golden yuca, creamy rocoto pepper sauce and topped with salsa criolla. The Paella Peruana is a glorious, colorful mess of mixed seafood, rice and veggies seasoned with aji panca and amarillo (spicy Peruvian chile peppers). 500 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma, 707-776-7789, quinuacocinaperuana.com (Courtesy of Quinua Restaurant)

Slide 15 of 21 Simmer Claw Bar: Vietnamese-Cajun fusion is the kind of cuisine most of us didn’t know we needed until greeted with the bold, spicy-garlicky-lemony flavors mingling in every finger-licking good dish. The crispy, crave-worthy coconut shrimp are a winning treat every time, and the tender fried frog legs are a fun surprise. The true Simmer Claw Bar experience would be incomplete, however, without a seafood boil: a pound of your choice of seafood (try the crawfish for a real Louisiana feel) with your choice of flavor (Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter or the secret Simmer Sauce) and desired spice level. Throw in add-ons like potatoes, sausage and corn on the cob to round out the meal. 595 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park, 707-806-2080, simmerclawbar.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 16 of 21 Casa del Mar: Move over, al pastor and carnitas. Pescado and camarones are here to switch up your regular Mexican food order. Santa Rosa’s Casa del Mar serves up delicious Mexican seafood dishes beyond the typical fish tacos (though those are great here, too). The Fiesta del Mar is a spicy concoction of marinated scallops, shrimp, octopus and red onions with cucumber and orange garnishes, all steeped in salsa negra. Other dishes to try include the Empanadas de Camaron (empanadas filled with sauteed shrimp, cheese, vegetables and spices) and Mojarra Frita (whole deep fried tilapia served with rice and house salad). 3660 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, 707-541-6140, casadelmarsantarosa.com (Courtesy of Casa del Mar)

Slide 17 of 21 Santa Rosa Seafood: This seafood market on Santa Rosa Avenue has been providing a large selection of fresh local and exotic fish to the North Bay for over 40 years, and there’s no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. Fresh-caught crab is offered daily until sold out, and those in-the-know wouldn’t dare leave without a pound of the smoked salmon. Any other seafood you desire can be found here — from bay scallops and calamari steaks to yellowtail and whole black cod. 946 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-579-2085, santarosaseafood.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 18 of 21 Tony’s Galley Seafood & Bar: Chef Tony Ounpamornchai, the local chef behind other seafood-centric restaurants such as SEA Thai Bistro and SEA Thai Noodle Bar, set his sights on global seafood cuisine when he opened up Tony’s Galley in Montgomery Village last year. You can see influences of the East Coast and East Asia in dishes like the Maine-style lobster roll with a dollop of tobiko and the fish and chips with a Japanese tartar sauce. Keep an eye on some of Tony’s favorites, such as the steamed mussels in a mild Panang curry broth and the spicy seafood pasta with prawns, Hokkaido scallops, calamari, fresh veggies and spices. 722 Village Court, Santa Rosa, 707-303-7007, tonysgalley.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 19 of 21 Willi's Seafood & Raw Bar: The Stark’s premier seafood restaurant in Healdsburg has a tapas-style menu of eclectic twists on classics. Standouts — beyond the ever-popular warm Maine lobster roll — are the pan roasted shrimp with chiles, charred octopus tacos with aji amarillo and pickled hearts of palm, and the melt-in-your-mouth caramelized butterfish with miso vinaigrette and exotic mushrooms. And the buffalo-style crispy fried oysters served on the half shell are a fabulous, spicy, crunchy starter for the table. 403 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-9191, starkrestaurants.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 21 Reel & Brand: A surf and turf restaurant in a rustic venue with a casual vibe, Reel & Brand is the kind of place you can bring a group of friends for a beer and good eats while enjoying daily live music. The tempura jumbo prawns served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce is a perfect dish to share. For a simple but always satisfying meal, go for the large, tender and crispy beer battered fish and chips, served with house-made tartar sauce. For a more well-rounded meal, opt for the pan seared salmon in a red wine reduction with sea salt mashed potato and cauliflower. 401 Grove St., Sonoma, 707-938-7204, reelandbrand.net (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 21 LaSalette Restaurant: Fresh seafood is at the heart of Portuguese cuisine, which LaSalette does exceptionally well. You could get lost in the culinary delight of the starters alone, such as the salt cod cakes, chouriço crusted Day Boat scallops and olive oil sauteed Monterey squid. But the entrees that absolutely can’t be missed are the Bacalhau no Forno, a traditional Portuguese dish of salt cod in a baked casserole, and the Caldeirada (or Portuguese fisherman’s stew) with sea bass, scallops, clams, mussels, shrimp, linguiça and fingerling potatoes. 452 First St. E., Suite H, Sonoma, 707-938-1927, lasaletterestaurant.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)