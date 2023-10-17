Modern Sonoma Home, Designed to Showcase Artwork, Listed for $15 Million

A five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home perched in the hills between Glen Ellen and Santa Rosa has hit the market for $15,000,000.

The home is expansive in size—at almost 7,300 square feet on 13 acres—but also in its design vision, with modern amenities and thoughtful design details.

Tesla batteries and a solar field provide an off-the-grid living option. Thermally efficient windows with UV-filtering keep the sun out, but also retain the warmth inside during cold months. 1-inch thick walls provide added insulation and an ionized filtration system creates cleaner indoor air.

The home, which was built in 2000, was designed to showcase sculptures and numerous large 19th century French lithograph prints and watercolors collected by the homeowners.

Clean architectural lines and a neutral palette help highlight the art. Ample wall space is broken up only by large windows and sliders which frame views of the Mayacamas Mountains, Sonoma Mountain and Mount Diablo.

Lush gardens and trees surround the home. Two full-time employees have cultivated citrus, apples, figs, strawberries, plums, tomatoes, nectarines and other fruit and vegetables, much of which has been turned into jams, jellies, pesto, ice cream and dehydrated foods.

The gardens are protected by a surrounding stone wall, there is no flammable mulch near the home and surrounding trees have their own sprinkler systems.

The property includes a pool and two guest houses. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside.

For more information about this home at 2900 Wild Turkey Run in Santa Rosa, please contact listing agent Holly Bennett of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country Brokerage, 793 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-484-4747, 707-935-2500, sothebysrealty.com