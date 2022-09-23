Local Pizza Chef to Compete on Hulu’s ‘Best in Dough’ Show

Leah Scurto, co-owner and executive pizza maker, zests an orange on top of the Old Grey Beard pizza after it came out of the oven at Pizza Leah in Windsor. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Leah Scurto, co-owner and executive pizza maker, puts a pizza in the oven at Pizza Leah in Windsor. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

A variety of pizzas including the Old Grey Beard, left, featuring Italian sausage, Calabrian peppers, hot honey and orange zest, the Spayde, center, a square pan pizza with red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, olive oil and fresh basil, and the Chingona, top, featuring olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, ricotta and fresh basil at PizzaLeah in Windsor. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Windsor pizzaiolo Leah Scurto of Pizza Leah will appear on Hulu’s “Best in Dough” Sunday. The baking competition show pits pizza makers against each other as they go dough to dough in a battle for the best pie.

Scurto appears in episode 6, “Pizza Champs,” with Joe Carlucci of Alabama’s Valentina’s and Ali Haider of 786 Degrees in Los Angeles. The show’s winner receives $10,000.

A longtime member of the U.S. Pizza Team, Scurto has been slinging pizza for most of her adult life, rising through the ranks of Santa Cruz-based Pizza My Heart. She eventually became the executive chef, overseeing its expansion from two restaurants to 24 throughout the Bay Area.

In 2020, Scurto opened Pizza Leah in Windsor, offering thin-crust round pies and square-pan pies. She’s received critical acclaim for her fermented dough, crisp crusts and unique combinations of ingredients.

“Best In Dough” is hosted by Wells Adams, who appeared on “The Bachelor.” Chef Daniele Uditi of Pizzana in Los Angeles is head judge, and the show also features Chef Millie Peartree, comedienne and food influencer Eunji Kim and baker Bryan Ford as judges.

Pizza Leah, 9240 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 116 (in Oliver’s shopping center), 707-620-0551, pizzaleah.com