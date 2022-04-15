20 Best Brunch Restaurants in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 26 Valley Bar + Bottle, Sonoma: One of Sonoma's top-rated dinner spots offers a lazy weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with savory poached eggs in broth, tortilla Espanola, fried chicken sandwiches and a Mediterranean-style breakfast of soft-boiled egg, feta, herbs, pickled beets and yogurt. 487 First St. W., Sonoma, 707-934-8403, valleybarandbottle.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 26 Eggspresso, Petaluma: As the name implies, eggs are the stars on the menu of this Petaluma cafe. The Petaluma sandwich on a warm brioche bun is another favorite, packed with pillowy scrambled eggs along with chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and house-made sriracha mayo. 173 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 707-559-3313, eggspressoco.com. (Courtesy of Eggspresso)

Slide 3 of 26 Sax's Joint, Petaluma: This 50s-themed diner is a Petaluma brunch favorite with giant iced cinnamon rolls, a wonderful crab cake Benedict and giant pancakes for the kiddos. 317 S Petaluma Blvd, Petaluma, 707-559-3021. (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 26 French toast with marionberry cream cheese at Sax's Joint in Petaluma. (Sean S./Yelp)

Slide 5 of 26 Barndiva, Healdsburg: One of the hottest tickets in Healdsburg, the recently Michelin-starred restaurant has a new chef, garden outdoor seating and killer cocktails. Goat cheese croquettes anyone? 231 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-431-0100, barndiva.com. (Courtesy of Barndiva)

Slide 6 of 26 Americana, Santa Rosa: Farm-to-table breakfasts from the owners of Estero Cafe—all day! Fried chicken with country gravy, omelets, a lovely breakfast sandwich with Estero Gold cheese on a fresh ciabatta, yogurt parfait and pancakes with tasty fresh strawberry mimosas. 205 Fifth St., Santa Rosa, 707-575-8839, americanasr.com. (Courtesy of Americana)

Slide 7 of 26 Breakfast salad at Americana in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Americana)

Slide 8 of 26 Cafe Mimosa, Santa Rosa: It's always mimosa time at this breakfast destination on Santa Rosa Avenue. $17 gets you a bottomless glass on Saturday and Sunday. Gut-filling dishes, including country-fried steak, biscuits and gravy, corned beef hash, smoked salmon Benedict, waffles, pancakes and stuffed omelets, are favorites. 456 College Ave., Santa Rosa, 707- 293-9450, cafemimosaaa.com. (Courtesy of Cafe Mimosa)

Slide 9 of 26 Crepevine, Santa Rosa: Though sweet and savory crepes are a favorite, omelets, Benedicts and pancakes are available. Chicken Shawarma tucked into a lavash with garlic and pickles is our favorite. 740 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-577-8822, crepevine.com. (Courtesy of Crapevine)

Slide 10 of 26 Dierk’s Parkside Café, Santa Rosa: There’s literally no room for pretension at this intimate neighborhood restaurant. It's a surprising place to find one of Wine Country's favorite toques, Mark Dierkhising, but over the years, he's created a morning institution popular with bed-headed kids, apres-bike groups and in-the-know Wine Country visitors hunched over Chicken Fried Steak, Huevos Rancheros and quite possibly the world’s best hangover cure: the Country Benedict. 404 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-573-5955, dierksparkside.com.

Slide 11 of 26 Dierk’s Midtown Café, Santa Rosa: The offshoot of the brunch-tacular Dierk’s Parkside, Dierk's Midtown serves up a vibe and menu similar to that of the Santa Rosa Avenue location. While many people religiously order the Benedict, fans old and new should check out the seasonal specials like the spicy chorizo hash or cinnamon French toast with crispy bacon and eggs just how you like them. 1422 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-2233, dierksmidtown.com.

Slide 12 of 26 Hank’s Creekside Cafe, Santa Rosa: Expect to sit around reading the paper on Saturday and Sunday mornings waiting for a table at this quirky Santa Rosa breakfast institution. Fluffy pancakes as big as your head, sausage, eggs and Huevos Rancheros, all served with a side of local cred and a homemade touch. Biscuits are made from scratch, eggs are fresh and the cottage fries are Oh My God good. If you’re up for a splurge – and I mean an artery-clogging blow-out – go for the Crab Cake Benedict. 2800 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-575-8839, hanks-creekside.com. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 26 Jeffrey’s Hillside Café, Santa Rosa: Former John Ash & Co. chef brings Wine Country dining to breakfast. Don’t miss their chilaquiles (best we’ve had), Southern-inspired biscuits and gravy, sticky bun French toast and cheese blintzes with lemon curd. Lines can get long on weekends, so put on your patient hat—it’s sooooo worth the wait. 2901 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-546-6317, jeffreyshillsidecafe.com. (Scott Manchester/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 26 Naked Pig Cafe, Santa Rosa: Insta-worthy seasonal, local specialties. The menu changes, but you can expect dishes like Eggs Benni with Meyer lemon Hollandaise; Americana eggs with local bacon and Santa Rosa-grown breakfast potatoes; and waffles (bacon in the batter) with local wildflower honey. 640 Fifth St., Santa Rosa, 707-978-3231, thenakedpigcafe.com. (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 15 of 26 Omelette Express, Santa Rosa: You’ll find owner Don Taylor at the door of the original Santa Rosa location most weekends, welcoming generations of families who’ve made breakfast at Omelette Express a tradition. Omelets are, of course, the best bet, but there’s plenty more on the lengthy menu, including Benedicts, burgers, sandwiches, salads and some of the best coffee in town. 112 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-525-1690, omeletteexpress.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 26 River Vine Cafe, Santa Rosa: A lovely outdoor patio for cheery lemon ricotta pancakes, gourmet grilled cheese with tomato soup, shrimp tacos and our favorite macro bowl (healthy!). 4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 800-421-2584, vintnersresort.com (Courtesy of Vintners Resort)

Slide 17 of 26 Gypsy Cafe, Sebastopol: The all-day menu has something for everyone with brunchy chicken and waffles, hearty pot roast, healthy salads and plenty of veggies in the heirloom veggie rice bowl. 162 N. Main St., Sebastopol, 707-861-3825, gypsy-cafe.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 26 Salted Caramel French Toast from the Gypsy Cafe in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 26 The House Stack with potato cake, house chorizo, avocado, 2 eggs, chive cream and sourdough toast from the Gypsy Cafe in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 26 Fandee's Restaurant, Sebastopol: Put on your culinary pith helmet and find a path, because this not-especially-noticeable diner is a rare find. The menu isn't a collection of dishes as much as a curated selection of well-crafted dishes with local panache. Fish and chips to lemon pancakes to country-fried steak. Just wish they allowed dogs on the deck. 7824 Covert Lane, Sebastopol, 707-829-2642, fandeesrestaurant.com. (Stephanie A./Yelp)

Slide 21 of 26 Hole in the Wall, Sebastopol: There's always a crowd at this all-day breakfastery, with a mile-long menu that ranges from eggs and crepes to burgers to meaty sandwiches, pasta and even ribeye steak. 972 S. Gravenstein Highway, Sebastopol, 707-861-3777, holeinthewallrestaurantsebastopol.com. (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 22 of 26 Willow Wood, Graton: Though this breakfast and brunch spot has been around since 1995, it's often overlooked in the one-stop-sign town of Graton. Try their homey-yet-impressive menus that include soft-set French folded eggs; creamy polenta with butter and maple syrup; or challah french toast. A breezy, covered outdoor patio has an indoor-outdoor feel that's great for larger groups. 9020 Graton Road, Occidental, 707-823-0233, willowwoodgraton.com (Leah S./Yelp)

Slide 23 of 26 Altamont General Store, Occidental: Part of the long-running Occidental restaurant families, Jenay Hofftin and wife, Andzia, have created a buzzy local spot with excellent grab-and-go picnic fare (for the beach), nourishing salads, sando melts and bowls along with coffee drinks, ice cream and wine. 3703 Main St., Occidental, 707-874-6053, altamontgeneralstore.com (Beth Schlanker/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 24 of 26 Lightwave Coffee and Kitchen, Monte Rio: Located at the Creekside Skatepark in Monte Rio, this curious little cafe is a mix of smoothies, bagels and Middle Eastern cuisine. Shakshuka, fresh-baked desserts and creative specials from owners Ori and Gal Ginzburg. Grab a coffee from the walk-up window and watch the gnarly board slides and cringe-worthy lip skids. 9725 Main St., Monte Rio at Creekside Park, Instagram @lightwave_cafe. (Courtesy of Lightwave Coffee and Kitchen)

Slide 25 of 26 Shakshuka from Lightwave Coffee and Kitchen in Monte Rio. (Courtesy of Lightwave Coffee and Kitchen)

Slide 26 of 26 At Lightwave Coffee and Kitchen in Monte Rio. (Lightwave Coffee and Kitchen)