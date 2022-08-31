The Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in Every Sonoma County Town

Slide 1 of 16 Sonoma Eats: Affordable Oaxacan eats at this newly reopened taqueria. Check out the excellent enchiladas, tamales, tacos and sopes. The restaurant has been closed since March, reemerging at the former Barking Dog Roasters. 18133 Highway 12, Sonoma, 707-939-1905. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 16 Sonoma Eats in Boyes Hot Springs on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 16 Valley Bar and Bottle: Weekend brunch is a perfect time to check out this tiny woman-run cafe. Choose from French toast with apricot butter, poached eggs with lentils, "hippie salad" with pickled veggies and tahini vinaigrette or a burrata and tomato tartine. 487 First St. W., Sonoma, 707-934-8403, valleybarandbottle.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 16 Pink Shrimp Roll from Valley Bar + Bottle on the Sonoma square. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 16 Tortilla Espanola with anchovies from Valley Bar + Bottle on the Sonoma square. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 16 Valley Bar + Bottle in Sonoma. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 7 of 16 Pezcow: We wrote about this family-friendly restaurant a while back, but forgot how great their land and sea-inspired menu could be. Whole fried fish, upscale molcajetes, and the Pina Rellena (half pineapple filled with seafood) and topped with melty cheese are best bets. 465 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 510, Windsor, 707-393-8370. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 16 Molcajete Mar y Terra with seafood and beef from Pezcow in Windsor on Friday, April 1, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 16 Tacos Dorados de Picadillo with beef and ceviche from Pezcow in Windsor on Friday, April 1, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 16 Pezcow restaurant in Windsor on Friday, April 1, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 16 Torre de Mariscos is a tower of seafood, onion, avocado and cucumber from Pezcow in Windsor on Friday, April 1, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 16 Piña Rellena is a pineapple filled with seafood with cheese on top and finished in the wood oven at Pezcow in Windsor on Friday, April 1, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 16 Guiso Latin Fusion: This chef-driven restaurant is a tiny gem off the Healdsburg square. Central American and Caribbean-inspired dishes like upscale pupusas, spicy sauteed prawns, and picture perfect salads make this one to seek out. 117 North St., Healdsburg, 707-431-1302, guisolatinfusion.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 16 Cubanito sandwich with pulled pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard, and yucca fries from Guiso Latin Fusion in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 15 of 16 Jamaican jerk chicken tacos from Guiso Latin Fusion in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

