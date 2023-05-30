Healdsburg Home with Guesthouse and Lap Pool Listed for $2.9 Million

A 4,400-square-foot Healdsburg estate just hit the market for $2,995,000. In addition to five bedrooms and four bathrooms, it comes with a guesthouse and plenty of amenities, including a 45-foot lap pool, an outdoor kitchen and a five-car garage.

The home at at 330 Chiquita Road was built in 1986 and features a sunken living room and a kitchen that opens toward the dining area. Plenty of windows make the home feel even more expansive. Updated cabinets, countertops and built-in bookshelves offer a pretty blank slate for styling. The property has been given the high-contrast black-and-white treatment, which offers a sleek but dramatic look.

The guesthouse, or accessory dwelling unit, has a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and French doors that open to a seating area on a stone patio.

Outside, a stone wall fountain gushes water into the lap pool, which is surrounded by modern loungers. A full, covered kitchen completes the outdoor experience. On a hill above is a hobby vineyard and, further up, a small shed, which can be used a space for working on different projects but also enjoys great sunset views, according to realtor Ryan Anderton.

