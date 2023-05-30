Modern Sonoma Home Listed for $6.95 Million Takes Design Cues from Restoration Hardware

A Sonoma home built in 2020, with furniture, fixtures and fabrics from Restoration Hardware, is on the market for $6,950,000. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home has an outdoor pool surrounded by six palm trees, which gave the property its name: Six Palms Estate.

The home at 19480 Seventh St. East was designed by owner Mia Coakley, who used few but exquisite design elements to make it shine. Coakley collaborated with a structural engineer and Sonoma-based custom home builder Salt Shed Design Build.

The 3,000-square-foot home sits on over an acre. An open floor plan with numerous steel-framed floor-to-ceiling windows seamlessly connect the indoors with the outdoors. The patio is partially covered by an extension of the roof with heaters in the eaves, so that al fresco dining and outdoor time isn’t limited by weather conditions.

Working with designer Brandon Neff, Coakley furnished the home with pieces and textiles from Restoration Hardware. The result is a mix of muted tones and opulent design pieces. In the living room, a crystal chandelier elevates the look in an otherwise effortless and neutral space, with angular sofas, nubby fabrics and grainy woods. Potted plants throughout the home bring the outdoors inside — large plants are kept in pairs, offering a more disciplined take on a lush interior.

The kitchen comes with a wine cellar and walk-in pantry, and features a large marble counter with five chairs, allowing entertaining in the kitchen rather than the dining area — a long-held practice among Coakley’s large Italian family.

Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

