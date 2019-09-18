Slide 1 of 34 Twisted Horn Ranch Burger, Estero Cafe in Valley Ford: Beef from grass-fed Longhorn cattle in nearby Bloomfield. Like everything else here, the ingredients are obsessively local, so chances are you've driven past the farms where much of your meal has come from. 14450 Hwy. 1, Valley Ford, 707-876-3333, facebook.com/esterocafe. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 2 of 34 Ultimate Burger, Catelli's in Geyserville: House-ground mix of Kobe beef frisket and sirloin that's best eaten silkily rare and with a minimum of condiments, plus cheese, of course. 21047 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-857-3471, mycatellis.com. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 3 of 34 Tim's Burger, Backyard Restaurant in Forestville: Grass-fed beef, homemade kimchi, a sunny-side-up egg, homemade aioli, pickled onions, locally made cheese and a brioche bun. 6566 Front St, Forestville, 707-820-8445, backyardforestville.com. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 4 of 34 Tilted Burger, Wishbone in Petaluma: Mop-topped Highland Scottish beef raised on chef Miriam Donaldson’s Petaluma ranch is the key ingredient in this must-try Sonoma County burger. Includes bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, mayo and pickles between homemade brioche buns. 841 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, 707-763-2663, wishbonepetaluma.com. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 5 of 34 Acme Burger, Acme Burger in Cotati: Angus beef, lettuce, tomato and “Awesome Sauce," American, Swiss, or Cheddar cheese, $1 for fancy stuff: Brie, Pt. Reyes Blue, goat cheese. 550 E Cotati Ave, Cotati, 707-665-5620, acmeburgerco.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 7 of 34 The Amy Burger, Amy's Drive Thru in Rohnert Park: Double veggie patty, double cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Fred Sr.’s secret sauce (reg or spicy). 58 Golf Course Drive West, Rohnert Park, 707-755-3629, amysdrivethru.com. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 8 of 34 The 256 North Burger, 256 North in Petaluma: Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms, Sierra Nevada white cheddar, grilled Vidalia onions, lettuce, tomatoes on a brioche bun. 256 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-766-0799, 256north.com. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 9 of 34 Della Burger, Della Fattoria in Petaluma: Taleggio, caramelized onions, roasted shallot aioli, iceberg lettuce, citronette, on a Della bun. 143 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-763-0161, dellafattoria.com. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 10 of 34 The Butcher Burger, Butcher Crown Roadhouse in Petaluma: All-Natural Angus brisket and chuck patty, cheddar and jack cheese, shaved iceberg, smoked 'n' grilled onions, pickles. Add smokehouse bacon for $2.50. 1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma, 707-559-3735, butchercrown.com.

(John Burgess)

Slide 11 of 34 The New Mexijoe Burger, Chili Joe's in Petaluma: Char-broiled beef patty with flame-roasted Hatch and poblano peppers, Petaluma Creamery jack cheese, flame-charred sweet white onion slab, and green onion-garlic mayoli, on a toasted potato bun. 312 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma, 707-971-7537, chilijoes.com. (Erik Castro)

Slide 13 of 34 The Valley Joe, Chili Joe's in Petaluma: An old school cheeseburger made with a grill-seared beef patty, sharp American cheese, crisp shredded iceberg, mayo, and Chili Joe's secret red relish on a toasted sesame bun. 312 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma, 707-971-7537, chilijoes.com. (Erik Castro)

Slide 14 of 34 West Handmade Burgers in Sonoma: The menu is really simple. They have hamburgers. You can get them plain or fancy. You can get a vegan patty. You can get a double patty. You can add bacon. The most perfectly crisp lettuce. Sweet ketchup. Splurge on the Truffle Burger with mushrooms and truffle cheese. 18375 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma, 707-343-1479. (Robbi Pengelly)

Slide 15 of 34 Don Chava Burger, Picazo Cafe in Sonoma: This well-hidden little gem of a restaurant has gotten their vote as Sonoma’s top burger spot for several years. The Don Chava, named for the owner’s dad, piles it on with local grass-fed beef, pulled pork, barbecue sauce, pepper jack, jalapeño, pickled red onion and spicy Picazo sauce. 19100 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 707-931-4377, picazocafe.com. (Photo courtesy of Picazo Cafe)

Slide 16 of 34 Happy Hour Burger, Salt and Stone Restaurant in Kenwood: Though tiny, this is a mighty burger, served with cheddar aioli on a brioche bun. No shortcuts here, with lots of beefy, juicy flavor. 9900 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, 707-833-6326, saltstonekenwood.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 17 of 34 The Brie & Bacon Burger, Palooza Brewery and Gastropub in Kenwood: Blue cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, apple aioli. 8910 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, 707-833-4000, paloozafresh.com. (John Burgess)

Slide 19 of 34 Cheeseburger, Superburger in Santa Rosa, Cotati and Windsor: Charbroiled burger topped with double slices of American cheese plus fixings. originalsuperburger.com/contact. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 20 of 34 The Western Burger, Carmen's Burger Bar in Santa Rosa: Features onion rings, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, and barbecue sauce. 619 4th St., Santa Rosa. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 21 of 34 Cheeseburger, Piner Cafe in Santa Rosa: The former owner of Sequoia burger knows her beef, and fans of these old-school burgers know Piner’s are some of the very best. Their 7-ounce freshly ground chuck cheeseburger is served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo. Includes your choice of French Fries, soup, green salad or homemade deli salad. 975 Piner Road, Santa Rosa, 707-575-0165, pinercafe.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 22 of 34 The Impossible Burger, Gaia's Garden in Santa Rosa: Does the Impossible up fancy with a load of mix and match toppings including caramelized onions, mushrooms, avocado, vegetarian mayo, dairy or non-dairy cheese, lettuce, tomato and all the usual toppings on a soft, herbed whole wheat bun. 1899 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-544-2491, gaiasgardenonline.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 23 of 34 The Inglewood Burger, Handline in Sebastopol: Pastured beef, St. Jorge Fonduta, iceberg lettuce, spicy pickle relish and thousand island on a toasted bun. 935 Gravenstein Ave., Sebastopol, 707-827-3744, handline.com. (John Burgess)

Slide 25 of 34 Cheeseburger, Sequoia Burger in Sebastopol: This divey little walk-up shack has been around as long as anyone can remember, and their burgers have been pretty much the same as long as anyone can remember. Thin patties made to order, ridiculously huge portions of fries and onion rings, straightup sesame seed buns, and real-deal shakes. Picnic tables outside. 1382 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, 707-829-7543, sequoiaburger.com.

Slide 26 of 34 Build Your Own Burger, Barley and Hops Tavern in Occidental: Get your cheeseburger just the way you like it with eight choices of cheese -- white, cheddar, swiss, blue, pepper jack, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, fried cheese curds -- 10 different sauces, and toppings like avocado, pickled shallots, crispy onions and sautéed mushrooms. 3688 Bohemian Hwy, Occidental, 707-874-9037. (Erik Castro)

Slide 27 of 34 The Mondo Double Cheeseburger, Healdsburger in Healdsburg: Simple and great. Weighs in at 14 ounces. 48 Healdsburg Ave. Healdsburg, 707-473-9604, healdsburger.com. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 28 of 34 Beffa Springs Burger, The Brass Rabbit in Healdsburg: Served at brunch, it comes with slow-cooked onion, bacon, white cheddar, garlic aioli, and kennebec fries. 109 Plaza Street, Healdsburg, 707-473-8580, thebrassrabbithealdsburg.com. (John Burgess)

Slide 29 of 34 Cheeseburger, Geyserville Gun Club in Geyserville: This burger has an honest grassfed flavor, topped brilliantly with American cheese (so daring, so delicious!), caramelized onions and secret sauce. 21025 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, 707-814-0036, geyservillegunclub.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 31 of 34 Half Pound Burger, Sweet T's in Windsor: Choice of American, cheddar, jack or pepperjack cheese. Served with French fries or choice of one side. Add Bacon and avocado, substitute blue cheese or Gruyere. 9098 Brooks Rd S, Windsor, 707-687-5185, sweettssouthern.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 32 of 34 Kin Burger, Kin Restaurant in Windsor: Half pound certified angus beef patty, topped with smoked white cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. 740 McClelland Dr, Windsor, 707-837-7546, kinwindsor.com.

Slide 33 of 34 Worth the Drive -- Stemple Creek burger with Grazin’ Girl gorgonzola, Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen: Comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, and caramalized onions. Served on a brioche bun with fries. One Beach Avenue, Dillon Beach, 707-878-3030, dillonbeachresort.com. (Courtesy photo)